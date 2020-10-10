NBA Draft 2020: Official Selection Order Ahead of Heat vs. Lakers Game 6

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

No champion has been crowned in the 2020 NBA Finals, thanks in no small part to Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler.

The 6'7" swingman has delivered a triple-double in both of his team's two wins, scoring 35-plus points in each contest. Miami might need more magic, though, as it still faces a 3-2 deficit against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers heading into Sunday's Game 6.

With the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy so close to being handed out, it's the perfect time to shift focus forward to the annual talent grab, which will take place November 18 this year. After laying out the selection order, we'll examine the latest buzz surrounding the 2020 draft class.

2020 NBA Draft Selection Order



1. Minnesota Timberwolves

2. Golden State Warriors

3. Charlotte Hornets

4. Chicago Bulls

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Atlanta Hawks

7. Detroit Pistons

8. New York Knicks

9. Washington Wizards

10. Phoenix Suns

11. San Antonio Spurs

12. Sacramento Kings

13. New Orleans Pelicans

14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies)

15. Orlando Magic

16. Portland Trail Blazers

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets)

18. Dallas Mavericks

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers)

20. Miami Heat

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder)

22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets)

23. Utah Jazz

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers)

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets)

26. Boston Celtics

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers)

28. Los Angeles Lakers

29. Toronto Raptors

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks)

NBA Draft Buzz

Cole Anthony's Stock in Freefall?

This draft could've easily been a scramble to select Anthony.

ESPN ranked him as the No. 2 recruit in his high school class. B/R's Jonathan Wasserman had Anthony second in a way-too-early mock put together in June 2019.

All eyes were on the attacking point guard, and it turned out that wasn't a good thing. While he popped for 18.5 points per game, he shot just 38 percent from the field and managed only 4.0 assists against 3.5 turnovers. He also played a starring role on the first losing club Roy Williams has ever coached.

Anthony battled a knee injury and didn't have much help, so it's hard to tell exactly what this means for his NBA outlook. Saying that, his draft stock is clearly damaged.

The Knicks aren't interested in spending the No. 8 pick on Anthony or even grabbing him after trading into the mid-first-round range, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. Wasserman reported an executive now has Anthony 35th on his big board.

There are two ways for this to play out.

On one hand, Anthony could emerge as one of the draft's biggest bargains, as he still enjoys a strong combination of athleticism, shot-making and handles. On the other, his sliding stock might precede an NBA career that never comes close to meeting initial expectations.

Cavs Eyeing Obi Toppin?

The Cavaliers effectively started their rebuild the second LeBron James left for L.A. in 2018, but the project is nowhere near completion.

Nine players appeared in at least 40 games for Cleveland this season, and only three of those are under 25: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr., who essentially comprise the team's long-term nucleus.

The Cavs need to nab another keeper with the fifth overall pick, and scoring big man Obi Toppin is reportedly on their radar.

"Toppin remains in play at No. 5," Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor reported Monday. "General manager Koby Altman spoke recently about the team taking the best-player-available approach. The Cavs could surely use that argument in favor of Toppin."

From a needs standpoint, Toppin isn't the cleanest fit for this roster. The problem is the current frontcourt depth, since Kevin Love and Andre Drummond both seem unlikely to stick around Northeast Ohio. The issue is Cleveland needs a defensive lift, and that's where Toppin has the most question marks. Even though he projects as a decent secondary playmaker, he also doesn't do much for this club's lack of distributing.

There's a chance Toppin could cement himself near or at the top of Cleveland's scoring options, though. His 2019-20 run, which netted him a clean sweep of Player of the Year awards, was basically a long master class in offensive efficiency, as he paired his 20.0 points per game with a 63.3 field-goal percentage and a 39.0 percent connection rate from range.