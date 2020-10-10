MLB Postseason 2020: Breaking Down Dodgers vs. Braves Keys to Winning NLCS

0 of 7

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Neither Los Angeles nor Atlanta has had any trouble getting to the National League Championship Series. Both clubs have won all five games they've played in the postseason.

Clearly, one of them will finally hit a wall in the NLCS.

We dove deep into this matchup and picked out seven things that figure to determine whether L.A. or Atlanta goes to the World Series. These cover how the tone of the best-of-seven series might be set, as well as which players will have to beat expectations.

With the series set to begin at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, the time to cover these things is now.