NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 6

Five weeks into the 2020 NFL season, all you-know-what is breaking loose.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the league is growing by the day. The Week 5 meeting between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots has been postponed until Week 6. The matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Titans in Tennessee was moved to Tuesday. And as a result, eight games and six bye weeks were rescheduled.

There was chaos aplenty in the games that were played, too. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating injury that wrecks any chance they had of making a run in the playoffs. The defending NFC champions are in free-fall after getting boatraced at home by a one-win Dolphins team. And the defending Super Bowl champions were stunned at home by the Las Vegas Raiders.

That loss by the Kansas City Chiefs shook up the Bleacher Report NFL Power Rankings—there's a new No. 1 as we head into Week 6. It was left to B/R NFL Analysts Brent Sobleski, Gary Davenport and Brad Gagnon to determine the new top team and the 31 teams behind them.

Here's how they ranked the league's teams, starting with a New York-sized double-barreled ball of suck.