Ex-WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio Indicted on Kidnapping, Sexual Assault Charges

Peter Morgan/Associated Press

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio was indicted on one count of kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault Friday in San Antonio, Texas, according to News4SA.

Del Rio, whose real name is Jose Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan, is alleged to have kidnapped a woman in May. The woman said Del Rio physically assaulted her, tied her up and then sexually assaulted her for several hours.

The woman said Del Rio became angry after accusing her of infidelity. He allegedly told her he would take her son and "drop him off in the middle of the road somewhere" if she didn't put on a dress and dance for him before he allegedly tied her up and gagged her.

The 43-year-old Del Rio is best known for his stints in WWE from 2010 to 2014 and 2015 to 2016. During his tenure, Del Rio was a two-time WWE champion, two-time world heavyweight champion, two-time United States champion, one-time Royal Rumble winner and one-time Money in the Bank winner.

Del Rio, who is the only Mexican-born WWE champion ever, was born into a famous wrestling family in Mexico.

His father is well-known luchador Dos Caras and his uncle is arguably the most famous Mexican wrestler of all time, Mil Mascaras. Before making his way to the United States and signing with WWE, Del Rio wrestled in Mexico as Dos Caras Jr.

In between and after his time with WWE, Del Rio wrestled for several other American wrestling promotions, including Ring of Honor, Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling.

He also has extensive experience in mixed martial arts and owns a career professional record of 9-6. After going nine years without a fight, Del Rio fought former UFC star Tito Ortiz at Combate Americas 51 in December 2019 and lost by first-round submission.

No official trial date has been set for Del Rio, who has been out on $50,000 bond since the alleged incident occurred.

Per PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Del Rio faces 2-20 years in prison if he is convicted of sexual assault based on Texas state law.