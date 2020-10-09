Report: Paul Stastny Traded to Jets; Golden Knights Get Carl Dahlstrom, Pick

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Vegas Golden Knights reportedly completed a trade Friday to send center Paul Stastny back to the Winnipeg Jets.

Sportsnet's Ken Wiebe first reported the news. TSN's Darren Dreger later provided full details of the deal:



Stastny made 19 appearances for the Jets during the 2017-18 NHL season after being acquired from the St. Louis Blues.

The 34-year-old Canadian is coming off a down year offensively for the Golden Knights, recording 38 points (17 goals and 21 assists) in 71 appearances. It was the lowest total of his 14-year career in a season where he played at least 50 games.

His performance represented a sharp decline from his first year in Vegas when he recorded nearly a point per game (13 goals and 29 assists in 50 appearances) despite limited power-play time (four PP points).

Winnipeg is betting on a bounce-back campaign as he heads into the final season of his three-year, $19.5 million contract.

Stastny enjoyed a productive, albeit short, first stint with the Jets. He scored 13 points in 19 games during the stretch run of the regular season and added 15 points in 17 contests during the 2018 playoffs.

Winnipeg general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff tried to retain him when he hit free agency two years ago but told reporters they couldn't match the offers he received on the market:

"We were able to cross the first hurdle and try and create the ability to just speak with him when we made the move to clear some cap space. If we were fortunate enough to have gotten him, there would have been a lot more surgery that would have been needed on the roster as well. It was never a situation about willing to pay or do anything like that. It was what we were able to do. While we offered the same term, obviously it wasn't the same money."

Now Cheveldayoff was able to bring the veteran center back without as much of a financial commitment.

Stastny should slot in as the Jets' No. 2 center behind Mark Scheifele to open next season. He's projected to skate on a line with Nikolaj Ehlers and Patrik Laine, though the latter winger has been the subject of trade rumors early in the offseason.