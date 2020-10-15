Where Does Hell in a Cell Rank Among WWE's Cage-Style Gimmick Matches?

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Once upon a time, Hell in a Cell was one of WWE's top gimmick matches. The Undertaker vs. Mankind from King of the Ring 1998 alone proved it was one of the most awe-inspiring, violent matches imaginable.

Its name alone struck terror in the hearts of its competitors. These days, though, it's not the same.

As Arn Anderson said on his podcast, it lacks the punch it once had and is no longer as big of a selling point.

In fact, Hell in a Cell isn't even at the top of the list when comparing it only to other cage-style matches.

Just how far down is it, though? Let's rank all the gimmick matches that are similar in nature and see where HIAC lands.