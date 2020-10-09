    Tom Brady Explains Apparent 4th-Down Mishap Late in Bucs' Loss vs. Bears

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 9, 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' last-ditch effort to beat the Chicago Bears on Thursday ended after quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Cameron Brate could not connect on 4th-and-6 from the Tampa 41-yard line with 33 seconds remaining, leading to a 20-19 defeat.

    After the incomplete pass, Fox cameras apparently caught Brady signaling that he believed that fourth down was upcoming. However, the Bucs' night was over as the incomplete pass led to a turnover on downs:

    Afterward, Brady explained the end-of-game situation to reporters, per Grace Remington of CBS Tampa:

    Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told reporters, per Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports, that Brady knew fourth down had just passed.

    Tampa Bay got the ball on its own 25-yard line with 1:13 left. Brady found Mike Evans for 12 yards for a 1st-and-10 at the Tampa 37.

    An incomplete pass to Evans was followed by a four-yard toss to running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, bringing up 3rd-and-6. Brady tried to hit Rob Gronkowski on third down but was unsuccessful, leading to the Brate play.

    Regardless of whether or not Brady knew or didn't, the Bucs blew a 13-0 lead en route to losing 20-19 to Chicago, who is now 4-1. The Bucs fell to 3-2.

    Brady withstood Bears pressure all night en route to completing 25-of-41 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown. He was sacked three times.

    Tampa Bay will now have a bye week before hosting the undefeated Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

