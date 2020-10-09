NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Steven Stamkos, Patrik Laine, More

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

All good things must come to an end.

The Tampa Bay Lightning just won the Stanley Cup last week, but they're already in the throes of making roster changes.

That means even good players will have to be moved.

According to TSN's Bob McKenzie, the only players that are "untouchable" are Conn Smythe Trophy winner Victor Hedman, runner-up Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevskiy.

So who's not on that list?

Steven Stamkos, the center and team captain.

While it will be difficult to actually trade Stamkos because of his no-trade protection, McKenzie points out that multiple players need to be moved because Tampa Bay needs to shed at least $10 million in order to re-sign their free agents.

Stamkos' health may also put the kibosh on any movement, too.

The 30-year old star had hernia surgery back in March, which limited him to only play for three minutes in Game 3 of the Cup Final.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

During those three minutes, though, he scored a goal on his first shot.

"He did a tremendous job rehabbing during the pause and getting himself ready," Julien BriseBois told ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. "As it happens sometimes with injuries, and particularly with this injury, sometimes your body compensates. It eventually triggered what we believe is a compensation injury that has developed into -- or turned out to be -- related to this injury.

"We fully expect him to be ready for next season."

That doesn't exactly sound like the Lightning are ready to ship the Stammer, but this is the NHL—anything can happen.

Stamkos had 29 goals and 37 assists for Tampa Bay this season, good enough to be the second-leading scorer on the team.

Signed for three more years, he has 422 goals, which is sixth among active players.

Do Jets Have Laine on the Trade Block?

Once the Winnipeg Jets put it out there that they were willing to trade right winger Patrik Laine, the rumor mill started to buzz and it hasn't stopped.

The 22-year old is a scoring threat for sure, but according to TSN's Darren Dreger, "you have to be willing to part with quality to get quality in return."

The Jets have a strong need for a No. 2 center, so if Laine can get them there, they are willing to make a deal.

Nick Wass/Associated Press

TSN’s Frank Seravalli reported that the Flyers have been the most engaged in talks about Laine, but that the talks have "cooled."

They offered a defenseman to the Jets to help them plug up one of their holes, but that hasn't moved the needle yet.

One of the biggest roadblocks Winnipeg will face in trying to deal Laine is his contract. His deal expires after 2020-21 and he'll be looking for a new deal, so when teams consider taking him, they have to also weigh the cap hit of having to extend him next summer.

Could Brandon Saad Be on the Move?

One name that has garnered interest from teams across the league is Brandon Saad.

According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. several teams have checked on the Chicago Blackhawks right wing's availability on the trade market.

Saad has one year left on his contract and that is very attractive for a lot of contending clubs that are weighing their cap situations for next season.

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

LeBrun further reported that one of teams really interested is the Colorado Avalanche. They are watching their cap, but still want to be able to rent a player with Saad's talent to help them win now.

Another team kicking the tires on Saad is the Boston Bruins.

No further details on the Bruins' interest has leaked, but it's likely that the 27-year old winger's $6 million expiring deal has something to do with it.

Follow Maurice Bobb on Twitter, @ReeseReport.