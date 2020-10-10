NFL Predictions Week 5: Fantasy Guide, Odds Projections and Expert Tips

NFL Predictions Week 5: Fantasy Guide, Odds Projections and Expert TipsOctober 10, 2020
It's been an unpredictable first month of the 2020 NFL season, and the opening of Week 5 was no different. The Chicago Bears once again overcame a double-digit deficit, this time against Tom Brady and a banged-up Tampa Bay Buccaneers team.
Perhaps the biggest shocker of Thursday night was Brady apparently losing track of downs on Tampa's final drive.
Regardless of whether Brady miscounted at the end of the game, the Bears moved to 4-1, while the Buccaneers fell to 3-2. This means that Chicago remains on the heels of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North, while the New Orleans Saints have an opening in the NFC South.
New Orleans bested the Buccaneers in Week 1 and sit a half-game back at 2-2. The Packers are on bye in Week 5, along with the Detroit Lions.
Here, you'll find a look at the rest of Week 5. We'll run down score predictions for every game, some of the top fantasy plays of the week and the latest lines and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Sunday, October 11
Cincinnati Bengals (+12.5, 51) at Baltimore Ravens: 38-27 Baltimore
Las Vegas Raiders (+11.5, 55.5) at Kansas City Chiefs: 38-24 Kansas City
Philadelphia Eagles (+7, 44) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 28-24 Pittsburgh
Arizona Cardinals (n/a) at New York Jets: 30-20 Arizona
Los Angeles Rams (-7.5, 46.5) at Washington Football Team: 24-17 Los Angeles
Jacksonville Jaguars (+5.5, 54) at Houston Texans: 26-23 Houston
Carolina Panthers (+1, 53.5) at Atlanta Falcons: 31-27 Atlanta
Miami Dolphins (9, 50.5) at San Francisco 49ers: 24-22 San Francisco
New York Giants (+9, 54) at Dallas Cowboys: 35-22 Dallas
Indianapolis Colts (-1, 47.5) at Cleveland Browns: 22-21 Cleveland
Minnesota Vikings (+7, 57) at Seattle Seahawks: 36-31 Seattle
Monday, October 12
Denver Broncos (n/a) at New England Patriots: 17-14 New England
Los Angeles Chargers (+7.5, 50.5) at New Orleans Saints: 26-24 New Orleans
Tuesday, October 13
Buffalo Bills (n/a) at Tennessee Titans: 34-27 Buffalo
Week 5 Fantasy Flex Top 40
1. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
2. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
4. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
6. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
7. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
8. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
9. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
10. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
11. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
12. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
13. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
14. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
15. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
16. Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers
17. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
18. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
19. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
20. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
21. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
22. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
23. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
24. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
25. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
26. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
27. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
28. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
29. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
30. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers
31. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
32. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans
33. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
34. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
35. Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans
36. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
37. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos
38. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
39. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
40. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
Fantasy Matchups to Target
Kirk Cousins at Seattle Seahawks
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got off to a rocky start in 2020, but he's regained some of his Pro Bowl form over the last two weeks—not so coincidentally, he's rebounded at the same time rookie wideout Justin Jefferson has started to take off.
Jefferson has topped 100 receiving yards in each of the past two weeks. Cousins has averaged roughly 255 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception during that span. He should have even better production this week against the Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle ranks dead-last in pass defense, allowing an average of 401 passing yards through the first month of the season. The Seahawks also rank third in run defense and third in yards per carry allowed, meaning that the Vikings will be wise to attack through the air.
When you add in the fact that Russell Wilson is throwing touchdowns at a record pace—he's averaging four touchdowns passes per game—this game carries a lot of shootout potential. This is the sort of contest where you want to target a streaming quarterback like Cousins—who happens to be rostered in just 70 percent of Yahoo leagues and 16 percent of ESPN leagues, for those needing a bye-week replacement.
James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
While Cousins might be available for Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford managers to scoop up, the same isn't true for Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson. The undrafted rookie has established himself as a legitimate fantasy start over the first four weeks.
Robinson is on pace for 56 receptions, 1,784 scrimmage yards and 12 total touchdowns.
Don't be surprised if Robinson goes above and beyond his current pace in Week 5, though. The Houston Texans might get an emotional boost from the firing of head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien, but they aren't likely to make many changes to the playbook in one week.
"You're not going to come in and put in a new offense or new defense just overnight, because it takes time," interim coach Romeo Crennel said, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.
This means that Robinson will face a defense that ranks just 25th in yards per attempt allowed and dead-last in total run defense. Expect him to feast.
Mo Alie-Cox, TE, Indianapolis Colts
If you're looking for a streaming option at tight end or a bye-week replacement for T.J. Hockenson or Robert Tonyan, Mo Alie-Cox might be available on the waiver wire. He's rostered in 39 percent of Yahoo leagues and 21 percent of ESPN leagues.
While the Indianapolis Colts tight end doesn't crack our top 40, he has a ton of upside against the Cleveland Browns defense. The Browns rank just 30th against the pass and have surrendered some big days to opposing tight ends this season.
Last week, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz caught four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown against Cleveland.
Alie-Cox had just one catch last week, but it went for a 13-yard touchdown. He had 50 yards and a touchdown the previous week and five catches, 111 yards in Week 2. His outing against Cleveland should fall somewhere in the middle of these three totals.
Expect around 50 yards and a touchdown as a floor for Alie-Cox in Week 4, though this is a matchup that could yield top-10 potential.
*ESPN and Yahoo roster percentages from FantasyPros
Titans, Patriots Cleared to Return to Facilities
Patriots and Titans are cleared to return to their facilities after another day of zero positive tests (ESPN)