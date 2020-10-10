NFL Predictions Week 5: Fantasy Guide, Odds Projections and Expert Tips

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

It's been an unpredictable first month of the 2020 NFL season, and the opening of Week 5 was no different. The Chicago Bears once again overcame a double-digit deficit, this time against Tom Brady and a banged-up Tampa Bay Buccaneers team.

Perhaps the biggest shocker of Thursday night was Brady apparently losing track of downs on Tampa's final drive.

Regardless of whether Brady miscounted at the end of the game, the Bears moved to 4-1, while the Buccaneers fell to 3-2. This means that Chicago remains on the heels of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North, while the New Orleans Saints have an opening in the NFC South.

New Orleans bested the Buccaneers in Week 1 and sit a half-game back at 2-2. The Packers are on bye in Week 5, along with the Detroit Lions.

Here, you'll find a look at the rest of Week 5. We'll run down score predictions for every game, some of the top fantasy plays of the week and the latest lines and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sunday, October 11

Cincinnati Bengals (+12.5, 51) at Baltimore Ravens: 38-27 Baltimore

Las Vegas Raiders (+11.5, 55.5) at Kansas City Chiefs: 38-24 Kansas City

Philadelphia Eagles (+7, 44) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 28-24 Pittsburgh

Arizona Cardinals (n/a) at New York Jets: 30-20 Arizona

Los Angeles Rams (-7.5, 46.5) at Washington Football Team: 24-17 Los Angeles

Jacksonville Jaguars (+5.5, 54) at Houston Texans: 26-23 Houston

Carolina Panthers (+1, 53.5) at Atlanta Falcons: 31-27 Atlanta

Miami Dolphins (9, 50.5) at San Francisco 49ers: 24-22 San Francisco

New York Giants (+9, 54) at Dallas Cowboys: 35-22 Dallas

Indianapolis Colts (-1, 47.5) at Cleveland Browns: 22-21 Cleveland

Minnesota Vikings (+7, 57) at Seattle Seahawks: 36-31 Seattle

Monday, October 12

Denver Broncos (n/a) at New England Patriots: 17-14 New England

Los Angeles Chargers (+7.5, 50.5) at New Orleans Saints: 26-24 New Orleans

Tuesday, October 13

Buffalo Bills (n/a) at Tennessee Titans: 34-27 Buffalo

Jose Juarez/Associated Press

Week 5 Fantasy Flex Top 40

1. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

2. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

4. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

6. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

7. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

8. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

9. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

10. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

11. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

12. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

13. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

14. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

15. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

16. Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers

17. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

18. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

19. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

20. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

21. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

22. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

23. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

24. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

25. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

26. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

27. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

28. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

29. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

30. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers

31. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

32. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans

33. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

34. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

35. Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans

36. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

37. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos

38. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

39. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

40. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

Fantasy Matchups to Target

Kirk Cousins at Seattle Seahawks



Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got off to a rocky start in 2020, but he's regained some of his Pro Bowl form over the last two weeks—not so coincidentally, he's rebounded at the same time rookie wideout Justin Jefferson has started to take off.

Jefferson has topped 100 receiving yards in each of the past two weeks. Cousins has averaged roughly 255 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception during that span. He should have even better production this week against the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle ranks dead-last in pass defense, allowing an average of 401 passing yards through the first month of the season. The Seahawks also rank third in run defense and third in yards per carry allowed, meaning that the Vikings will be wise to attack through the air.

When you add in the fact that Russell Wilson is throwing touchdowns at a record pace—he's averaging four touchdowns passes per game—this game carries a lot of shootout potential. This is the sort of contest where you want to target a streaming quarterback like Cousins—who happens to be rostered in just 70 percent of Yahoo leagues and 16 percent of ESPN leagues, for those needing a bye-week replacement.

James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

While Cousins might be available for Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford managers to scoop up, the same isn't true for Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson. The undrafted rookie has established himself as a legitimate fantasy start over the first four weeks.

Robinson is on pace for 56 receptions, 1,784 scrimmage yards and 12 total touchdowns.

Don't be surprised if Robinson goes above and beyond his current pace in Week 5, though. The Houston Texans might get an emotional boost from the firing of head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien, but they aren't likely to make many changes to the playbook in one week.

"You're not going to come in and put in a new offense or new defense just overnight, because it takes time," interim coach Romeo Crennel said, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

This means that Robinson will face a defense that ranks just 25th in yards per attempt allowed and dead-last in total run defense. Expect him to feast.

Mo Alie-Cox, TE, Indianapolis Colts

If you're looking for a streaming option at tight end or a bye-week replacement for T.J. Hockenson or Robert Tonyan, Mo Alie-Cox might be available on the waiver wire. He's rostered in 39 percent of Yahoo leagues and 21 percent of ESPN leagues.

While the Indianapolis Colts tight end doesn't crack our top 40, he has a ton of upside against the Cleveland Browns defense. The Browns rank just 30th against the pass and have surrendered some big days to opposing tight ends this season.

Last week, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz caught four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown against Cleveland.

Alie-Cox had just one catch last week, but it went for a 13-yard touchdown. He had 50 yards and a touchdown the previous week and five catches, 111 yards in Week 2. His outing against Cleveland should fall somewhere in the middle of these three totals.

Expect around 50 yards and a touchdown as a floor for Alie-Cox in Week 4, though this is a matchup that could yield top-10 potential.

*ESPN and Yahoo roster percentages from FantasyPros