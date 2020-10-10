    NFL Predictions Week 5: Fantasy Guide, Odds Projections and Expert Tips

    Kristopher Knox@@kris_knoxFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2020

    Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    It's been an unpredictable first month of the 2020 NFL season, and the opening of Week 5 was no different. The Chicago Bears once again overcame a double-digit deficit, this time against Tom Brady and a banged-up Tampa Bay Buccaneers team.

    Perhaps the biggest shocker of Thursday night was Brady apparently losing track of downs on Tampa's final drive.

    Regardless of whether Brady miscounted at the end of the game, the Bears moved to 4-1, while the Buccaneers fell to 3-2. This means that Chicago remains on the heels of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North, while the New Orleans Saints have an opening in the NFC South.

    New Orleans bested the Buccaneers in Week 1 and sit a half-game back at 2-2. The Packers are on bye in Week 5, along with the Detroit Lions.

    Here, you'll find a look at the rest of Week 5. We'll run down score predictions for every game, some of the top fantasy plays of the week and the latest lines and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook.

        

    Sunday, October 11

    Cincinnati Bengals (+12.5, 51) at Baltimore Ravens: 38-27 Baltimore

    Las Vegas Raiders (+11.5, 55.5) at Kansas City Chiefs: 38-24 Kansas City

    Philadelphia Eagles (+7, 44) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 28-24 Pittsburgh

    Arizona Cardinals (n/a) at New York Jets: 30-20 Arizona

    Los Angeles Rams (-7.5, 46.5) at Washington Football Team: 24-17 Los Angeles

    Jacksonville Jaguars (+5.5, 54) at Houston Texans: 26-23 Houston

    Carolina Panthers (+1, 53.5) at Atlanta Falcons: 31-27 Atlanta

    Miami Dolphins (9, 50.5) at San Francisco 49ers: 24-22 San Francisco

    New York Giants (+9, 54) at Dallas Cowboys: 35-22 Dallas

    Indianapolis Colts (-1, 47.5) at Cleveland Browns: 22-21 Cleveland

    Minnesota Vikings (+7, 57) at Seattle Seahawks: 36-31 Seattle

           

    Monday, October 12

    Denver Broncos (n/a) at New England Patriots: 17-14 New England

    Los Angeles Chargers (+7.5, 50.5) at New Orleans Saints: 26-24 New Orleans

       

    Tuesday, October 13

    Buffalo Bills (n/a) at Tennessee Titans: 34-27 Buffalo

        

    Jose Juarez/Associated Press

    Week 5 Fantasy Flex Top 40

    1. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

    2. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    4. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

    5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    6. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

    7. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    8. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    9. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    10. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    11. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

    12. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

    13. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

    14. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    15. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    16. Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers

    17. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

    18. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

    19. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    20. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

    21. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    22. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

    23. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    24. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    25. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

    26. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

    27. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

    28. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

    29. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

    30. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers

    31. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    32. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans

    33. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    34. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    35. Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans

    36. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

    37. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos

    38. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    39. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

    40. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

        

    Fantasy Matchups to Target

    Kirk Cousins at Seattle Seahawks

    Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got off to a rocky start in 2020, but he's regained some of his Pro Bowl form over the last two weeks—not so coincidentally, he's rebounded at the same time rookie wideout Justin Jefferson has started to take off.

    Jefferson has topped 100 receiving yards in each of the past two weeks. Cousins has averaged roughly 255 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception during that span. He should have even better production this week against the Seattle Seahawks.

    Seattle ranks dead-last in pass defense, allowing an average of 401 passing yards through the first month of the season. The Seahawks also rank third in run defense and third in yards per carry allowed, meaning that the Vikings will be wise to attack through the air.

    When you add in the fact that Russell Wilson is throwing touchdowns at a record pace—he's averaging four touchdowns passes per game—this game carries a lot of shootout potential. This is the sort of contest where you want to target a streaming quarterback like Cousins—who happens to be rostered in just 70 percent of Yahoo leagues and 16 percent of ESPN leagues, for those needing a bye-week replacement.

        

    James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    While Cousins might be available for Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford managers to scoop up, the same isn't true for Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson. The undrafted rookie has established himself as a legitimate fantasy start over the first four weeks.

    Robinson is on pace for 56 receptions, 1,784 scrimmage yards and 12 total touchdowns.

    Don't be surprised if Robinson goes above and beyond his current pace in Week 5, though. The Houston Texans might get an emotional boost from the firing of head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien, but they aren't likely to make many changes to the playbook in one week.

    "You're not going to come in and put in a new offense or new defense just overnight, because it takes time," interim coach Romeo Crennel said, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

    This means that Robinson will face a defense that ranks just 25th in yards per attempt allowed and dead-last in total run defense. Expect him to feast.

        

    Mo Alie-Cox, TE, Indianapolis Colts

    If you're looking for a streaming option at tight end or a bye-week replacement for T.J. Hockenson or Robert Tonyan, Mo Alie-Cox might be available on the waiver wire. He's rostered in 39 percent of Yahoo leagues and 21 percent of ESPN leagues.

    While the Indianapolis Colts tight end doesn't crack our top 40, he has a ton of upside against the Cleveland Browns defense. The Browns rank just 30th against the pass and have surrendered some big days to opposing tight ends this season.

    Last week, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz caught four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown against Cleveland.

    Alie-Cox had just one catch last week, but it went for a 13-yard touchdown. He had 50 yards and a touchdown the previous week and five catches, 111 yards in Week 2. His outing against Cleveland should fall somewhere in the middle of these three totals.

    Expect around 50 yards and a touchdown as a floor for Alie-Cox in Week 4, though this is a matchup that could yield top-10 potential.

       

    *ESPN and Yahoo roster percentages from FantasyPros

