NY Rangers Rumors: Tony DeAngelo Potential Trade, Henrik Lundqvist, More

The New York Rangers' offseason is going swimmingly after the team drafted Alexis Lafreniere with the top overall pick in this week's draft. Whenever a future superstar drops into your lap, things are going well.

But there will be changes to come in New York via free agency and potentially trades. Let's take a look at what could be coming down the pipeline.

For starters, don't be surprised if Tony DeAngelo's days are numbered with the Rangers:

The Rangers have a logjam at right defenseman in first-round pick Braden Schneider, Jacob Trouba, Adam Fox and DeAngelo. It's also possible the team could move DeAngelo to the left side, as general manager Jeff Gorton said (h/t Larry Brooks of the New York Post):

"We have talked about moving Tony and we've talked about our right side and who is the best person to move over there. I don't think it's going to be [Trouba], so we've talked about [Fox] and Tony in these ongoing conversations, trying to get them more ice time. We have a very talented right side that can move the puck and we do have two guys we think are very capable.

"Actually our organization thinks we have a young player in Sweden [Nils Lundkvist] that can play on the off-side, too. We're pretty comfortable they can do it and we've had a lot of conversations about that, moving forward for next year."

DeAngelo, 24, should have suitors if New York decides to move on. He appeared in 68 games last season, posting 15 goals and 38 assists while finishing the year plus-12.

Speaking of players whose future is up in the air, Brooks brought up the case of center Ryan Strome, who could be looking at an arbitration number nearing the $5 million average annual value (AAV). If that ends up being the number, Strome might be too expensive for the Rangers:

"Hours before the deadline for qualifying offers, management decided that it would be folly to allow Ryan Strome, their third-leading scorer, to get away for nothing. But that doesn't necessarily mean the decision will go down that same way if No. 16 gets an arbitration award that is too rich for the Blueshirts' blood.

" ... The fact is the Rangers have been trying to trade for a center and were unable to pull it off as the qualifying-offer deadline neared. They will continue to pursue what they believe is an upgrade in the middle for Artemi Panarin's line. If Strome's arbitration award is too rich for the Blueshirts' blood, that's the time they'll walk away."

Someone will pay Strome. He's fresh off an 18-goal, 41-assist season. Don't be shocked if he plays his hockey elsewhere next season.

One player who assuredly will be gone is goalie Henrik Lundqvist, who appears set to sign with the Washington Capitals:

The Rangers bought out the final year of his contract in late September. It was a Hall of Fame run in New York, where Lundqvist spent 15 seasons, but all good things come to an end.