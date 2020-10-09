NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Patrik Laine, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, More

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The NHL draft has come and gone, the free agency period opens Friday, and the trade conversations won't be stopping any time soon.

This week saw a number of big names get added to the rumor mill, with former New York Ranger Henrik Lundqvist reportedly heading to the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask reporting that he's not all that interested in finishing his NHL career anywhere besides Boston.

Elsewhere, teams have expressed interest in Winnipeg Jets winger Patrik Laine, while the Bruins and Vancouver Canucks are allegedly battling it out with the Arizona Coyotes for Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Away from the spotlight, the Chicago Blackhawks are reportedly shopping a two-time Stanley Cup champion in forward Brandon Saad.

Here are some of the latest rumors as the NHL offseason pushes on.

Patrik Laine's Complicated Future

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Anyone who is the market for Patrik Laine will get a strong return on their investment right away, with a 22-year-old skater who has potted 138 goals—including 52 on the power play—and collected 247 points through four seasons with the Jets. But Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman warned on Tuesday that while "a lot of teams are interested," the implications of what will hold up in a trade offer and how to keep him around after his contract expires make the deal "complicated."

Laine is owed $6.75 million as he finishes out the last year of his contract, whether it is in Winnipeg or elsewhere.

TSN's Frank Seravalli reported that the Philadelphia Flyers were the team most interested in Laine, and would offer a defender to fill holes on a Winnipeg blue line that dropped Jacob Trouba, Dustin Byfuglien and Tyler Myers last offseason. After re-signing Dylan DeMelo to a four-year deal this week, a mystery defender from Philadelphia would bolster the defense, especially after the potential loss of Laine up front.

Seravalli also reported that the Flyers are not interested in Alex Pietrangelo, who has been one of the most coveted free agents so far, which means that the money saved by the retirement of Matt Niskanen can be put toward other priorities.

Arizona's Relaxed Approach to OEL Interest

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has a no-movement clause in his seven-year contract that carries an $8.25 million payout annually, but he has opened himself up to a trade to either Boston or Vancouver—on the condition that a decision is made by Friday afternoon.

But Arizona general manager Bill Armstrong said the Coyotes aren't pushing the issue (h/t NHL.com):

"When you deal with clubs on any player, they're not maybe as high as offers as you'd like to come back or assets that you'd like to gain, so there's a patience. Our ownership has done a great job just saying, 'Hey, listen, we're going to hold the [NHL] salary cap where it is and we're not going to panic here, you're going to go in there and do your work.'"

The team is reportedly more interested in Boston's prospect market, but TSN's Darren Dreger tweeted Thursday that the Bruins "don't like the asking price" for the 29-year-old. That leaves Vancouver, who has begun the process of clearing house and making room within the salary cap by preparing to part ways with Tyler Toffoli and not qualifying defender Troy Stecher (h/t Elliotte Friedman).

With Boston on the verge of losing a mainstay blueliner in Torey Krug, who will hit the market, and Vancouver building its future around Quinn Hughes, Ekman-Larsson is a benefit to both.

Brandon Saad's Quiet Entry into the Market

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

With a fixed ceiling on salary cap this season, players who have shorter contracts are more in-demand this offseason. This new development makes Chicago Blackhawks winger Brandon Saad, who won the Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2013 and 2015, a strong candidate for a trade, and according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, the Bruins and the Colorado Avalanche are among teams that are interested in adding a secondary scorer.

Saad ended the year with 21 goals and 12 assists through 58 games before posting five points by way of two goals and three helpers in nine postseason outings. The 27-year-old is owed $6 million in the last year of his contract, and the Avalanche have $11.163 million in cap space, according to The Athletic's Ryan S. Clark.

Colorado has the room to add Saad for at least a season, since it was announced that netminder Corey Crawford, who also made $6 million, will hit the free agent market alongside a number of other veteran goaltenders.