    Report: Titans vs. Bills Rescheduled Amid COVID Concerns; BUF vs. Chiefs Moved

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2020

    Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    The NFL reportedly is doing what it can to fit Tennessee Titans games into the schedule following a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization. 

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the scheduled game between the Titans and Buffalo Bills is being moved from Sunday to Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET if nobody else on Tennessee tests positive. What's more, the game between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs that was scheduled for next Thursday will be moved to Sunday.

    However, it will go back to Thursday if there are more positive tests on the Titans.

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

