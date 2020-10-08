Report: Titans vs. Bills Rescheduled Amid COVID Concerns; BUF vs. Chiefs Moved

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The NFL reportedly is doing what it can to fit Tennessee Titans games into the schedule following a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the scheduled game between the Titans and Buffalo Bills is being moved from Sunday to Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET if nobody else on Tennessee tests positive. What's more, the game between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs that was scheduled for next Thursday will be moved to Sunday.

However, it will go back to Thursday if there are more positive tests on the Titans.

