Adam Wainwright Jokes Paul DeJong, Cardinals Teammates Believe Earth Is Flat

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright's got jokes.

Per broadcaster Evan Davis, Wainwright appeared on Fox's broadcast of the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves game and joked that shortstop Paul DeJong joins half of the team as "flat Earthers and moon landing conspiracists."

MLB Network's Jon Heyman spoke to DeJong's agent, who noted that the Illinois State product has a degree in biochemistry, and his grandmother was a scientist, making it highly unlikely DeJong is a member of the Flat Earth Society:

According to the Illinois State baseball roster, DeJong was on a pre-med track before the Cardinals drafted him in the fourth round in 2015.