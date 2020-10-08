Carlos Correa, Astros Advance to ALCS After 11-6 Win over Athletics in ALDS

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Houston Astros are heading back to the American League Championship Series. They can thank the long ball for that.

Michael Brantley hit a pair of dingers and Carlos Correa blasted a three-run shot to give Houston an 11-6 win over the Oakland Athletics, winning their ALDS series, 3-1.

Houston hit four homers in total on the evening. All but five runs in the game came from homers, as Ramon Laureano's two dingers accounted for the majority of Oakland's offense.

Coming into the postseason, the Astros' campaign had been defined by a poor regular season (29-31 record) and the sign-stealing scandal that loomed over the franchise. After sweeping the Minnesota Twins and dispatching of the Athletics in four games, however, the Astros suddenly look like legitimate title contenders yet again.

Key Stats

Michael Brantley, HOU: 3-for-5, two homers, three runs, three RBI

Carlos Correa, HOU: 3-for-4, one homer, five RBI

Jose Altuve, HOU: 1-for-3, one homer, three runs, two RBI

Zack Greinke, HOU: 4.2 innings, five hits, four runs allowed, one walk, four strikeouts

Ramon Laureano, OAK: 2-for-4, two homers, four RBI

Frankie Montas, OAK: 3.2 innings, seven hits, five runs allowed, one walk, three strikeouts

Oakland's Bullpen: 6.1 innings, seven hits, six runs allowed, four walks, four strikeouts

Did Zack Greinke Tip His Pitch Before Giving Up A Three-Run Shot?

Yes, the Astros lit up Oakland's pitching and they're off to the ALCS in a season where everyone outside of Houston wants to see them fail because of the sign-stealing scandal. But another storyline from Thursday was whether Greinke was tipping his pitch to Laureano in the top of the second inning before hanging a breaking ball.

After the game, arguments were made on both sides as to whether Greinke gave Laureano a bizarre heads-up:

If he wasn't tipping his pitch, there are other explanations of what might have been going on. As mentioned above, with runners on base Greinke might have been signaling to Martin Maldonado that he wanted to change the sequence they would use for the catcher's signs in an effort to not give away his pitch.

One way or another, he hung one to Laureano and paid the price. If he indeed was so brazen as to let the Athletics outfielder know what was coming, his hubris was swiftly punished.

Oakland's Pitching Killed Them In This Series

The Athletics just can't get over the hump. Oakland has now reached the postseason in three straight seasons. They've won exactly one series in those trips, losing the Wild Card game in 2018 and 2019 before this year's ALDS exit.

So, what does Oakland need to address to take the next step? Well, it turns out the pitching may not be as much of a strength as thought:

Oakland was able to overcome a 7-4 deficit in Game 3, but they simply ran out of gas in Game 4. At some point, the hole has been dug too deep. Houston's offense simply feasted on this pitching staff for four games. The Astros pitching staff wasn't great, but they did enough, largely because Oakland's staff struggled so immensely.

What's Next?

Oakland's season is over. Houston now awaits the winner of the Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees. The Rays currently lead that series, 2-1.