Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia Fight Moved to Cowboys' AT&T Stadium on Dec. 5

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

A November bout between welterweight titleholder Errol Spence Jr. and Danny Garcia has been rescheduled for December 5, 2020, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Originally set for November 21 in Los Angeles, the move will allow Spence to fight near his hometown of DeSoto, Texas with fans permitted into the arena.

"Every time Spence fights in front of his hometown fans, it is an unforgettable and energetic evening," president of TGB Promotions Tom Brown told ESPN's Steve Kim. "We're excited to be able to bring those fans this great matchup."

The matchup marks the first time Spence (26-0, 21 KOs) will fight since a single-car crash in October 2019 landed him in the intensive care unit. Spence was convicted of driving while intoxicated after his Ferrari flipped multiple times on a Dallas highway, throwing the boxer from the vehicle.

Spence avoided any major injuries and received probation rather than jail time.

The 30-year-old was only days removed from a successful title defense against Shawn Porter that earned him the WBC welterweight title as well at the time of the crash.

More than a year later, Spence will put his titles and undefeated record on the line against Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs), who saw his 33-fight win streak snapped in 2017 and has battled back for a shot at the champion.

A former WBC welterweight titleholder, Garcia won his last two fights in convincing fashion—a technical knockout against Andrian Granados and an unanimous decision against Ivan Redkach—to put regain his contender status.

"This matchup is a megafight unification bout," Garcia said. "It's my opportunity to reclaim my spot at the top in this division and become a five-time world champion. Training and sparring has been going really well. I'm extremely prepared for this already, and it can't get here soon enough."

It's unclear how many fans will be permitted in the building yet Kim reports attendees will be placed in "pods" to maintain social distance and comply with local guidelines. Promoters will require fans to wear face masks inside the arena.

The bout will be available on pay-per-view with Spence ready to show his sport he's still the man to beat.

"It means even more because I'm going up against a great champion in Danny Garcia," Spence said. "I know people are looking out to see if I've lost a step or won't be at my best, but I'm 100 percent focused and everything is on point in training camp."