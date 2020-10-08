    Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Selling Award-Winning Superyacht 'Kismet' for $199M

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2020

    Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan participates in the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit at Union West on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
    Evan Agostini/Associated Press

    Anyone have a spare $199 million lying around in their couch cushions? If so, you could own a really cool yacht.  

    Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has listed his yacht, The Kismet, for sale with the low purchase price of just $198,887,875

    Khan bought the luxury vessel in 2014. It can accommodate 16 guests in its eight bedrooms and also features a swimming pool, full-service spa and retractable outdoor fireplace.

    According to the listing website, the Kismet is "the highest quality superyacht available for sale in the world today."

