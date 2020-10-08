Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Selling Award-Winning Superyacht 'Kismet' for $199M

Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Selling Award-Winning Superyacht 'Kismet' for $199MOctober 8, 2020
Evan Agostini/Associated Press
Anyone have a spare $199 million lying around in their couch cushions? If so, you could own a really cool yacht.
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has listed his yacht, The Kismet, for sale with the low purchase price of just $198,887,875.
Khan bought the luxury vessel in 2014. It can accommodate 16 guests in its eight bedrooms and also features a swimming pool, full-service spa and retractable outdoor fireplace.
According to the listing website, the Kismet is "the highest quality superyacht available for sale in the world today."
