Report: Patriots Have 0 Positive COVID Tests After Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore

    The New England Patriots reportedly recorded no positive coronavirus test results Thursday after previously placing quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update but noted the Pats will continue to work virtually while awaiting another round of COVID-19 testing.

    Newton missed the Patriots' Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The game was delayed from Sunday to Monday night because of positive COVID-19 test results from both teams.

    New England is slated to host the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon ahead of its Week 6 bye. So far that game remains scheduled despite Gilmore's coronavirus diagnosis.

    Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday he's not sure whether Newton will be available to return or if he'll turn back to Brian Hoyer, who was benched for Jarrett Stidham during the loss to K.C., for the clash with the Broncos.

    "We'll see how it goes," Belichick told reporters. "... We'll make a decision on that as we get more information on all those guys, starting with Cam."

    Newton would be eligible to return to practice if he remains asymptomatic for five days since the positive test and produces a negative test on back-to-back days, per ESPN.

    Gilmore released a statement Wednesday saying he's going to "sit down until the medical professionals let me know it's best to continue normal activity":

    Newton and Gilmore are arguably the Pats' two most important players, so their availability for Week 5 and beyond is key as the team attempts to remain within striking distance of the 4-0 Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

