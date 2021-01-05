Patriots Executive Nick Caserio Reportedly to Become Texans General Manager

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The Houston Texans reportedly hired Nick Caserio on Tuesday as their new general manager to replace Bill O'Brien, who was fired in early October.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news.

O'Brien was dismissed following the Texans' 0-4 start to the 2020 NFL season.

The former Penn State head coach guided Houston to a 52-48 regular-season record across six-plus seasons with the organization, including 21 wins over the previous two years. The team went 2-4 in the playoffs, however, and never advanced beyond the divisional round.

Following his dismissal, O'Brien lamented that lack of postseason success:

"We weren't able to get it to where we needed to get it. ... I understand we fell short in terms of taking this team further in the playoffs. But I do leave knowing that myself and this staff gave everything this organization deserved and more. We worked very, very hard to try to get this to a place where it could be a championship program. We just didn't get it done."

The Texans hired O'Brien as their head coach in January 2014, and they added general manager to his job title in January 2020 after the position had been vacant throughout the 2019 campaign.

Houston possesses a talented roster, led by quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive end J.J. Watt, but the team's inability to make a serious run in the playoffs combined with its sluggish start to 2020 led the ownership group to seek a new direction.

The Texans remain in pursuit of their first Super Bowl appearance since the franchise began play in 2002.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Caserio has spent time both on the New England Patriots' coaching staff and front-office staff since 2001. He's settled into his role as the club's director of player personnel since 2008, helping oversee a roster that's captured three Super Bowl titles during that tenure.

The 45-year-old Ohio native has been a longtime target of the Texans. New England accused Houston of tampering with Caserio last offseason.