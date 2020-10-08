Roman Reigns and the 10 Best Heel Turns in Wrestling History

0 of 10

Photo courtesy of WWE.com

For years WWE has pushed Roman Reigns as a top star, the heir apparent to John Cena's babyface throne.

Unfortunately for him, the fans have pushed back.

Over and over again, the WWE Universe has rejected Reigns as their hero. It's nothing personal—it's just that fans prefer to choose their protagonists for themselves. When it feels like a wrestler is being shoved at us, affections can turn cold.

The Rock himself has felt that cold shoulder. So have many others over the years. WWE's solution in The Great One's case was to recast him as the villain. Only then, after a scintillating run as the bad guy fans loved to hate, could he truly feel their loving embrace.

In Reigns' case, the promotion has been hesitant to shift gears. It's been the obvious solution for some time, but one it didn't seem willing to try until his explosive return at SummerSlam after a six-month absence from the scene.

The result has been a spectacular success, on pace to be one of the greatest heel turns of the decade. Does it have what it takes to join the list of the most memorable story arcs in modern wrestling history? Time will tell, but the competition is fierce.

What follows are 10 of the best heel turns the wrestling world has seen.