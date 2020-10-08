World Series 2020: Updated Bracket, Predictions Ahead of Thursday's Games

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The MLB postseason drama is kicking up a notch Thursday with four teams on the brink of elimination.

Both the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros can secure their spots in the American League Championship Series with wins, while the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics will be looking to push their respective American League Division Series to decisive Game 5s.

Over in the National League, the cinderella Miami Marlins club is suddenly fighting for its postseason life after falling into a 2-0 series hole to the Atlanta Braves. The Marlins have never lost a playoff series in franchise history (8-0) and the 2020 team will need to stage their biggest comeback of the season in order to avoid becoming the first to do so.

The San Diego Padres mounted a late comeback against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning of Game 2, but couldn't get the tying run home with the bases loaded and Eric Hosmer up. The Dodgers can earn their fourth NLCS berth in the last five years with one more win on Thursday.

MLB Postseason Bracket

Video Play Button Videos you might like

ALDS: Tampa Bay Rays lead New York Yankees, 2-1

ALDS: Houston Astros lead Oakland Athletics, 2-1

NLDS: Atlanta Braves lead Miami Marlins, 2-0

NLDS: Los Angeles Dodgers lead San Diego Padres, 2-0

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins, Game 3

First Pitch: 2:08 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Location: Minute Maid Park

There hasn't been much reason for Miami fans to remain optimistic through two games of the NLDS. The club was outhit in a 9-5 Game 1 loss and then lost a pitchers' duel in a 2-0 defeat in Game 2.

Thursday should look a bit different.

The Marlins are starting one of the most electric young pitchers in baseball, rookie Sixto Sanchez, who twirled a gem in the Wild Card Round against the Chicago Cubs.

Making his postseason debut on the road, Sanchez went five innings with six strikeouts, four hits and two walks without giving up a run. He will need to perform as strong as ever against an Atlanta lineup featuring much stronger hitting than the Cubs displayed all year.

With Ronald Acuna Jr., Marcell Ozuna and presumptive NL MVP Freddie Freeman all finding their swing, the Marlins have no room to see their rookie struggle.

Sanchez will be going against Atlanta's Kyle Wright, who will be making his postseason debut. The 25-year-old hasn't pitched since September 25.

This one will likely come down to bullpen usage as neither starter should expect a long leash with elimination on the line.

Prediction: Braves win.

Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros, Game 4

First Pitch: 3:35 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Location: Dodger Stadium

After dropping the first two games of their ALDS series, the Oakland Athletics came roaring back Wednesday as the slugfest between the two AL West rivals continued.

Oakland won 9-7 despite trailing 7-4 after the sixth inning, scoring five unanswered runs before handing the ball over to closer Liam Hendriks for the final three frames. The two clubs combined for seven home runs Wednesday, including a four RBI day from third baseman Chad Pinder.

With the ball flying out of Dodger Stadium, Oakland's heavy-hitting lineup should feel confident heading into Game 4.

Right-hander Frankie Montas will get the ball to start for the A's. Houston hasn't announced its starter yet but could look to Zack Greinke, Cristian Javier or Luis Garcia to get things rolling.

This one is going the distance.

Prediction: Athletics win.

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees, Game 4

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Location: Petco Park

Perhaps nothing signifies the differences between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees than the player doing the most damage for each team.

New York is paying slugger Giancarlo Stanton $26 million—a little more than $2 million less than the entire Rays payroll, per Spotrac—and getting every bit of it back in the form of home runs. Through five games, the designated hitter has mashed six homers in 19 at-bats with 13 RBI and three walks.

Meanwhile, left fielder Randy Arozarena has homered in each of his past three games and earned a spot next to some of the great Yankee Killers of all time. Wednesday saw the Rays provide a bit more offense, with both Kevin Kiermaier and catcher Michael Perez adding their own homers to give Tampa an 8-4 victory.

The Rays will need not only their offense to stay hot in Game 4 but also for their bullpen to perform at its best with Ryan Thompson serving as Thursday's opener. New York will counter with lefty Jordan Montgomery.

Prediction: Yankees win.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres, Game 3

First Pitch: 9:08 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Location: Globe Life Field

The San Diego Padres had everything lined up for an epic comeback Wednesday.

They chased Los Angeles closer Kenley Jansen out of the game in the ninth inning, brought Fernando Tatis up to the plate as the go-ahead run and moved him over to second after reliever Joe Kelly walked both the shortstop and third baseman Manny Machado.

Then Eric Hosmer grounded out to second with the bases loaded, and it all went for naught.

The Padres may be too young to know any better, but a loss like that can make it tough for a team to climb out of a 2-0 hole in a best-of-five series.

Fortunately, their late-inning rally may have the Dodgers questioning their own late-game decisions. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts told reporters he's re-evaluating Jansen in the closing role, which could change the way the skipper uses his bullpen in earlier innings.

The Padres have enough offense up and down their lineup to climb back into the series. They need it Thursday more than ever to avoid a three-game sweep.

Prediction: Padres win.