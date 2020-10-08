NHL Free Agents 2020: Rumors, Predictions for Taylor Hall, Jacob Markstrom, More

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Now that all seven rounds of the 2020 NHL draft have finally played out, the hockey calendar is turning to free agency, which officially opens on Friday.

Much of the discussion thus far has surrounded the future of St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo, who was in contract talks with the team that drafted him fourth overall in the 2008 NHL draft before the team "advised Pietrangelo to pursue unrestricted free agency" on Sept. 18 (h/t TSN). The three-time All-Star and 2019 Stanley Cup champion headlines a deep free agency class that boasts a wealth of goaltenders amid top scorers and crucial blue-liners.

Here's a look at some of the latest rumors regarding some of the league's strongest free agents, and predictions for where they'll end up next season.

Jacob Markstrom, G, Vancouver Canucks

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Swede has come a long way since he began his run with the Canucks as a backup to Eddie Lack, then was demoted to the AHL when he did not make the roster the next season. In January, he was called up to the NHL All-Star Game for the first time to fill in for Vegas' Marc-Andre Fleury.

LeBrun reported that both the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames are interested in Markstrom since both of their goalies—Cam Talbot and Mike Smith—need new contracts, but the 30-year-old goalie is still in contract talks with the team he has played for since he was traded from Florida in 2013-14.

"At least as of Wednesday afternoon, the dialogue was still ongoing and both sides were intent on seeing this through, either way," LeBrun wrote.

Markstrom is coming off of one his best seasons, with a .918 save percentage and 2.75 goals against average after leading the Canucks through the first round of the playoffs. With all of that, he may still be relegated to the backup role behind Thatcher Demko, who posted a minuscule 0.64 goals against average in four games through the postseason.

If Markstrom stays put, it may not be the biggest loss for any other NHL teams that were interested in adding him during the free agency period.

This year's free agent pool is filled with goaltenders, with Washington's Braden Holtby, Stanley Cup runner-up Anton Khudobin, and former New York Ranger Henrik Lundqvist also seeking new homes.

Prediction: Markstrom remains in Vancouver.

Taylor Hall, LW, Arizona Coyotes

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Hall has one condition that he wants met in his new contract—the chance to win.

Through 10 seasons, Hall has played in just 14 playoff games, the bulk of which came with the Coyotes this season.

"Any player at this stage in their career that has had the career that I've had, 10 seasons, only make the [Stanley Cup] playoffs twice, that's really what I'm after," the former All-Star and MVP said, per NHL.com. "So we'll see what happens there."

The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported that the Nashville Predators would make a run at Hall once free agency opens this weekend. It's an ideal fit that sets the defender up with head coach John Hynes, who led the Devils when Hall was named league MVP in 2017-18. In making a number of roster moves Wednesday morning, Nashville made the financial space necessary to prepare an offer, but LeBrun said it won't be enough to convince the Calgary native.

While Mike Chambers of the Denver Post wrote that Hall is open to a one-year deal that would allow him to accomplish his goal of winning, LeBrun said that approach, which he thinks will be common among Hall's Zoom hosts this weekend, wouldn't work.

A long-term offer entering the conversation as an ideal clause for Hall weeds out potential options. Among the teams that can offer both is the Columbus Blue Jackets, and they're in on the chase, according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline (h/t LeBrun).

The Blue Jackets would have to clear more cap space before they could put anything on paper, but if they're serious about their pursuit, they could worry about that after they convince Hall to fill the hole left by Artemi Panerin at left wing.

Prediction: Hall signs a five-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tyler Toffoli, RW, Vancouver Canucks

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The 28-year-old's top scoring season came in 2015-16, when he potted 31 goals and added 27 assists for 58 points, and he wasn't too far off this season. He posted 18 goals and 16 helpers in 58 games with the Los Angeles Kings, who drafted him 47th overall in 2010, before he was dealt to Vancouver in a deal that sent Tim Schaller, Tyler Madden, and draft picks to the west coast. With the Canucks, he scored six goals and had four assists before he added four points in the playoffs, which were cut short for him when he missed three weeks with an ankle sprain.

After the playoffs, Toffoli said he wanted to stay in Vancouver, and that was his "number one priority," according to NHL.com's Kevin Woodley. But according to The Athletic's Craig Custance, "both sides liked the fit and there were definitely contract talks," but a long-term deal is nearly impossible in Vancouver, where Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes will need new contracts after next season, and Bo Horvat is signed through 2022-23.

In terms of landing spots for Toffoli, he could ship down to the States. The Predators may lose the Taylor Hall lottery, which makes them the perfect candidate to put a bid in for Toffoli. The Boston Bruins were also interested in Toffoli ahead of the trade deadline, and had a deal "in their hip pocket," according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman (h/t 98.5 The Sports Hub).

The Calgary Flames were also linked to Toffoli at the trade deadline, and now is the time to add him to their lineup. While his production dipped last season, it was on a team that struggled, as the Kings missed the playoffs and finished 31-42-9. Toffoli could slot in to Calgary's setup alongside Elias Lindholm, Johnny Gaudreau, and his juniors teammate Sean Monahan and up his production even more on a team that was eliminated in the first round.

Prediction: Toffoli signs a three-year deal with the Calgary Flames.