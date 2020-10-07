Mike Clevinger Removed from Padres' NLDS Roster Because of Elbow Injury

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres announced that right-handed pitcher Dan Altavilla has replaced starting pitcher Mike Clevinger on their 28-man National League Division Series roster because of an injury.

Clevinger started Game 1 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. After pitching one shutout inning, the right-hander left in the second inning with a trainer after experiencing elbow discomfort.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler and Clevinger both explained more after the game, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic:

Per Lin, Clevinger must also miss the National League Championship Series should the Padres get that far. Major League Rule 40(a)(4)(C) states why:

"The injured player being replaced shall be ineligible to play for the remainder of such series, as well as the next subsequent post-season series that year. Notwithstanding the foregoing, a replaced player, who has suffered an acute concussion during a post-season series, may be eligible to play in the next subsequent post-season series that year, provided that the player has been ineligible to play for a minimum of seven days, and Major League Baseball's Medical Director has reviewed a Return to Play form and supporting information and approved the reinstatement."

San Diego acquired the 30-year-old Clevinger on Aug. 31 from the Cleveland Indians as part of a series of moves to gear up for a postseason run.

Clevinger has gone 3-2 with a 3.02 ERA in eight starts in 2020, striking out 40 batters in 41.2 innings.

The right-hander left a Sept. 23 start against the Los Angeles Angels after just one inning with an injury later diagnosed as a sprained elbow, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

San Diego held out hope that Clevinger could pitch sometime in the playoffs, and that came to fruition when he got the call to start against the Dodgers. However, the earliest that Clevinger can now return is the World Series.

The Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals two games to one in their National League Wild Card Series to advanced to the NLDS.

The Dodgers took Game 1 by a 5-1 score on Tuesday. Game 2 will take place Wednesday at 9:08 p.m. ET. Zach Davies will get the ball for San Diego, while Los Angeles will start Clayton Kershaw.