Report: Ravens' Lamar Jackson Misses Practice as Precaution with Knee Injury

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly missed Wednesday's practice as a precautionary measure.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jackson was held out with a knee injury "that is not considered serious."

Aaron Kasinitz of PennLive.com noted the Ravens "did not offer an immediate explanation or comment on Jackson's availability for Sunday's game," but the team will release an injury report for Week 5 on Wednesday.

There was no indication Jackson was injured during Baltimore's 31-17 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday. He was replaced by Robert Griffin III late in the fourth quarter, when the Ravens were winning by 21 points.

Jackson had played every snap in the previous two games against the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. The reigning MVP has completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 769 yards and has run for 235 yards on 39 carries. He's accounted for eight touchdowns through four games.

If the Ravens ease back on Jackson this week, Griffin could play more snaps when Baltimore hosts the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.