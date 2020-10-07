Lamar Jackson 'Not Happy' with Ravens' 31st-Ranked Passing Offense After Week 4

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens are 3-1 to start the season, but Lamar Jackson is still concerned about the team's limited passing attack, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

"No, I'm not happy because I would like to connect with my guys on those passes," the quarterback said Wednesday, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "I feel like there are a lot of yards and touchdowns we've been leaving on the field when we don't connect. That's probably why our passing isn't where it's supposed to be. But I feel it's early in the season."

The Ravens are currently averaging 180.8 passing yards per game this season, ahead of only the New York Jets.

Jackson has seven passing touchdowns and only one interception in 2020, while his 68.4 completion percentage is the best of his three-year career. The Baltimore offense is also better known for its ground attack, finishing last season No. 1 in rushing yards and No. 27 in passing yards.

The team is third in the NFL in rushing so far this season.

The reigning MVP is still expecting more out of himself in the passing attack, especially after being held to just 97 passing yards in a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.