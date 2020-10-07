    Report: Some Titans Players Broke COVID Protocols, Held Workout Amid Outbreak

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2020

    A cyclist passes by Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    After the Tennessee Titans closed their facility as a result of positive COVID-19 tests, multiple players broke NFL protocol and held a workout at nearby Montgomery Bell Academy, according to Paul Kuharsky, who shared photos of the unauthorized gathering.

    Steve Layman of NewsChannel 5 reported there were 15 players in attendance at the workout last Wednesday, one day after there were eight positive tests within the organization. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was among the players at the workout, per Kuharsky.  

    The Titans had two more positive tests on Wednesday, per ESPN's Dan Graziano, bringing the total to 22 players and team personnel.

       

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

