Matt Murray Traded to Senators from Penguins for Jonathan Gruden, Draft Pick

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

During the second day of the 2020 NHL draft, the Pittsburgh Penguins made a trade involving goalie Matt Murray.

The Penguins announced they have acquired Jonathan Gruden and the No. 52 overall pick in this year's draft from the Ottawa Senators for Murray.

Murray has spent his entire professional career with the Penguins after being selected in the third round of the 2012 draft. He made his NHL debut during the 2015-16 season and has been their primary starting goalie for the past four years.

During Murray's tenure with the Penguins, he helped them win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2015-16 and 2016-17. The Ontario native became the first rookie goaltender since 1986 to win Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final when he stopped 18 of 19 shots against the San Jose Sharks in Pittsburgh's 3-1 victory.

After spending three seasons moving between the Penguins and their AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Tristan Jarry emerged as their No. 1 goaltender during the 2019-20 campaign. He had a higher save percentage (.921 to .899) and lower goals-against average (2.43 to 2.87) than Murray this season.

Ottawa will look toward Murray to stabilize its goalie situation. It's 3.35 goals-against average was the second-worst mark in the league, ahead of only the Detroit Red Wings (3.73).

Gruden, a fourth-round draft pick in 2018, spent last season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. He scored 66 points (30 goals, 36 assists) in 59 games.