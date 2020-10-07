Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream Injuries; Kurt Angle on UFC; Erik Undergoes Surgery

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

WWE Provides Injury Updates on Cole, Velveteen Dream

WWE announced Wednesday that both Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream suffered injuries at NXT TakeOver 31 on Sunday.

Cole, who was attacked by Ridge Holland at the end of the show after Finn Balor beat Kyle O'Reilly to retain the NXT Championship, is dealing with broken ribs and contusions.

Meanwhile, Dream suffered a fractured wrist in his submission loss to Kushida, although he is medically cleared if he is able to tolerate the pain.

Both injuries are likely storyline in nature rather than legitimate, as the Cole injuries were meant to get Holland over as a threat and the Dream injury was a result of Kushida working over his arm and wrist throughout the match.

It remains to be seen where the Cole angle is going, but it could lead to Undisputed Era going up against Holland and then potentially breaking up depending on how it plays out.

Cole has always been the leader of Undisputed Era, but based on how O'Reilly performed against Balor, perhaps the door could be open for Undisputed Era to ditch Cole with O'Reilly rising up to take his spot as the leader.

As for Dream, his loss at TakeOver was seemingly a means of getting Kushida over as a vicious competitor, and there is little doubt that the goal was accomplished in that regard.

That win was arguably the biggest of Kushida's NXT career thus far, and it could be a sign that he is on the verge of a massive push moving forward.

Angle Talks Why He Turned Down UFC

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, but it is no secret that he is also a legitimate tough guy.

Angle won amateur wrestling gold at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta with a broken neck, and it wasn't long after that he made the move to WWE. In an interview with Dave Scherer of PWInsider, Angle divulged that he nearly joined UFC in 1997, but decided against it because of the poor compensation he would have received:

"I got a deal from UFC in '97 and it was so bad, and the crazy thing is it was the most they ever paid anyone, or offered anyone, it was a 10-fight deal for $150,000 so it was 15 grand a fight. There was no way in hell I was going to do that. But that was back then before Dana White and they were trying to keep it afloat so I went the WWE route."

Angle added that he considered joining UFC again in 2003, but after breaking his neck for a second time, he lost too much strength in his arms.

The final time Angle thought about joining UFC was in 2006, but he honored his commitment to TNA instead:

"I did revisit it in 2006, and Dana White flew me out there and we got a deal structured and he was great, he was an awesome individual, he offered me great money, and I just signed with TNA and I had to make a decision. Dana said, 'You can't do both,' because I was going to try and do both, I was going to TNA part-time and UFC, and I just signed a deal with Dixie [Carter] and I didn't want to let her down, so I stuck with TNA but I'm glad I did it because I wouldn't have done very well. I was only lying to myself if I thought I was going to be able to compete at that level with the way my neck was."

The stars never aligned for Angle since UFC was in its relative infancy when he was in his prime and he wasn't at his peak physically later on when he could have made big money in UFC.

Given his ability and charisma, Angle could have become one of the biggest stars and draws in the history of UFC had he made the leap, but he did well for himself in pro wrestling and established himself as a true legend in the business.

Erik of Viking Raiders Undergoes Surgery

Erik of the Viking Raiders announced Tuesday that he underwent surgery to have some hardware removed from his arm:

While he didn't provide a timetable for his return, Erik said he is "excited to come back at full strength."

The hardware was a result of a previous surgery, as Erik was involved in a major motorcycle crash in 2014 that nearly took his life.

The timing of his latest surgery likely had something to do with the status of his tag team partner, Ivar. Several weeks ago on Raw, Ivar suffered an injury while diving to the outside of the ring during a tag team match.

WWE announced that Ivar suffered a cervical injury, and he later reportedly underwent neck surgery.

With Ivar on the shelf, Erik was unlikely to receive much television time or be put in a significant angle, so it made sense for him to have the procedure at this time.

Now that both Erik and Ivar have gone under the knife, it could be quite some time before The Viking Raiders are seen again on WWE programming, but there is no question that the former NXT and Raw Tag Team champions will receive a big reaction when the time comes for them to return.

