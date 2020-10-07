    Latest on Patriots, Chiefs, Raiders, Titans, More NFL COVID-19 Tests on Oct. 7

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2020

    The NFL logo is seen on the field in U.S. Bank Stadium before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

    The New England Patriots placed cornerback Stephon Gilmore on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, while two additional Tennessee Titans players recorded positive coronavirus tests.

    Tennessee's positive tests will delay the reopening of their team facilities ahead of a scheduled Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills.

    Here's a look at the NFL's latest COVID-19 updates for Wednesday:

                

    New England Patriots

                  

    Tennessee Titans

                

    Kansas City Chiefs

               

    Las Vegas Raiders

               

    The Titans were the first NFL team to suffer a widespread coronavirus outbreak. They'd recorded 20 positive tests among 10 players and 10 staff members as of Sunday, per Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean.

    Two straight days of negative results created hope Tennessee could return to practice Wednesday and avoid another postponement. Its Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was already delayed to Week 7 because of last week's outbreak.

    For now, the Titans' game Sunday against the Bills remains scheduled, but the NFL is "evaluating everything," according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

    The Titans are under investigation by the NFL and NFLPA, and Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported part of the probe is focusing on whether or not some Titans players held unauthorized workouts away from the facility during the shutdown.

    Maske noted "it's not verified" whether or not those gatherings took place.

    Meanwhile, the Patriots were without quarterback Cam Newton during Monday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs because of his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Now he's joined by the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year in Gilmore.

    The Patriots are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium on Sunday followed by a bye in Week 6.

    Amid the rash of positive tests, the NFL sent out a couple of memos to teams this week alerting them of potential punishments for failure to follow protocols, including possible forfeitures of games, and updated guidelines for how to handle weekly preparations:

    The league didn't build additional bye weeks into its schedule, instead opting for its usual 17-week slate with one off week per team. It could create major conflicts for teams like the Titans if they're unable to play for multiple weeks in a row, and it may force to NFL to extend its regular-season schedule.

    In May, commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement saying the league would "make adjustments as necessary" if issues arose during the 2020 season.

    The rise in positive test results came after the NFL finished the first three weeks without issue.

