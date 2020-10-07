NHL Draft 2020 Order: Day 2 Selection List, TV Schedule and Day 1 Results

NHL Draft 2020 Order: Day 2 Selection List, TV Schedule and Day 1 ResultsOctober 7, 2020
Day 1 of the NHL draft went largely as expected.
The New York Rangers wasted no time grabbing consensus top pick Alexis Lafreniere with the No. 1 pick, the Los Angeles Kings made Quinton Byfield the highest-drafted Black player ever at No. 2, and the Ottawa Senators grabbed the first American-born player at No. 5 with defenseman Jake Sanderson.
Only one draft-day trade involved teams swapping players, with the Columbus Blue Jackets adding Max Domi and a third-round pick from the Montreal Canadiens for winger Josh Anderson, and the Nashville Predators got the goalie every non-lottery team wanted with Russia's Yaroslav Askarov at No. 11.
The end of the first round, however, hardly means the end of the action. With six rounds scheduled for Wednesday, there are still plenty of moves to be made—especially as the league expects to keep the salary cap flat this year.
Here's where things stand heading into Round 2.
2020 NHL Draft Day 2
Rounds: 2-7
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: NHL Network, Sportsnet
Round 2 Draft Order
32. Detroit Red Wings
33. Ottawa Senators
34. San Jose Sharks
35. Los Angeles Kings
36. Anaheim Ducks
37. Nashville Predators
38. Buffalo Sabres
39. Minnesota Wild
40. Winnipeg Jets
41. Carolina Hurricanes
42. Nashville Predators
43. Florida Panthers
44. Toronto Maple Leafs
45. Detroit Red Wings
46. Chicago Blackhawks
47. Montreal Canadiens
48. Montreal Canadiens
49. Arizona Coyotes (void by NHL)
50. Calgary Flames
51. Los Angeles Kings
52. Ottawa Senators
53. Carolina Hurricanes
54. Philadelphia Flyers
55. Detroit Red Wings
56. San Jose Sharks
57. Montreal Canadiens
58. Boston Bruins
59. Ottawa Senators
60. Los Angeles Kings
61. Ottawa Senators
62. Tampa Bay Lightning
Round 1 Results
1. New York Rangers: Alexis Lafreniere, LW, Rimouski-QMJHL
2. Los Angeles Kings: Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury-OHL
3. Ottawa Senators (from SJ): Tim Stuetzle, C, Mannheim-DEL
4. Detroit Red Wings: Lucas Raymond, LW, Frolunda-SHL
5. Ottawa Senators: Jake Sanderson, D, U.S. NTDP-USHL
6. Anaheim Ducks: Jamie Drysdale, D, Erie-OHL
7. New Jersey Devils: Alexander Holtz, RW, Djurgarden-SHL
8. Buffalo Sabres: Jack Quinn, RW, Ottawa-OHL
9. Minnesota Wild: Marco Rossi, C, Ottawa-OHL
10. Winnipeg Jets: Cole Perfetti, C, Saginaw-OHL
11. Nashville Predators: Yaroslav Askarov, G, SKA-KHL
12. Florida Panthers: Anton Lundell, C, HIFK-Liiga
13. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR): Seth Jarvis, C, Portland-WHL
14. Edmonton Oilers: Dylan Holloway, C, Wisconsin-Big 10
15. Toronto Maple Leafs (from PIT): Rodion Amirov, LW, UFA-KHL
16. Montreal Canadiens: Kaiden Guhle, D, Prince Albert-WHL
17. Chicago Blackhawks: Lukas Reichel, LW, Berlin-DEL
18. New Jersey Devils (from ARI): Dawson Mercer, C, Chicoutimi-QMJHL
19. New York Rangers (From CGY): Braden Schneider, D, Brandon-WHL
20. New Jersey Devils (from VAN via TB): Shakir Mukhamadullin, D, Tolpar UFA-MHL
21. Columbus Blue Jackets: Yegor Chinakhov, RW, Omsk-MHL
22. Washington Capitals (from NYR via CAR and CGY): Hendrix Lapierre, C, Chicoutimi-QMJHL
23. Philadelphia Flyers: Tyson Foerster, RW, Barrie-OHL
24. Calgary Flames (from WAS): Connor Zary, C, Kamloops-WHL
25. Colorado Avalanche: Justin Barron, D, Halifax-QMJHL
26. St. Louis Blues: Jake Neighbours, LW, Edmonton-WHL
27. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS): Jacob Perreault, RW, Sarnia-OHL
28. Ottawa Senators (from NYI): Ridly Greig, C, Brandon-WHL
29. Vegas Golden Knights: Brendan Brisson, C, Chicago-USHL
30. Dallas Stars: Mavrik Bourque, C, Shawinigan-QMJHL
31. San Jose Sharks (from TB): Ozzy Wiesblatt, RW, Prince Albert-WHL
A number of highly touted prospects remain available as the second round kicks off, including Noel Gunler, John-Jason Peterka and Sam Colangelo.
That's good news for a team like the Ottawa Senators, which enters Day 2 with four second-round picks as it looks to kick its rebuild into overdrive. Similarly, the Los Angeles Kings and Detroit Red Wings each hold three second-round picks.
With so many strong players still on the board, expect general managers to get busy trying to move up. Tuesday saw seven picks exchanged throughout the first round. Wednesday should see a few more picks—and players—on the move.
