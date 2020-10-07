    NHL Draft 2020 Order: Day 2 Selection List, TV Schedule and Day 1 Results

    Blake Schuster October 7, 2020

    
    

    Day 1 of the NHL draft went largely as expected. 

    The New York Rangers wasted no time grabbing consensus top pick Alexis Lafreniere with the No. 1 pick, the Los Angeles Kings made Quinton Byfield the highest-drafted Black player ever at No. 2, and the Ottawa Senators grabbed the first American-born player at No. 5 with defenseman Jake Sanderson. 

    Only one draft-day trade involved teams swapping players, with the Columbus Blue Jackets adding Max Domi and a third-round pick from the Montreal Canadiens for winger Josh Anderson, and the Nashville Predators got the goalie every non-lottery team wanted with Russia's Yaroslav Askarov at No. 11. 

    The end of the first round, however, hardly means the end of the action. With six rounds scheduled for Wednesday, there are still plenty of moves to be made—especially as the league expects to keep the salary cap flat this year. 

    Here's where things stand heading into Round 2. 

          

    2020 NHL Draft Day 2

    Rounds: 2-7

    Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

    TV: NHL Network, Sportsnet

         

    Round 2 Draft Order

    32. Detroit Red Wings

    33. Ottawa Senators

    34. San Jose Sharks

    35. Los Angeles Kings

    36. Anaheim Ducks

    37. Nashville Predators

    38. Buffalo Sabres

    39. Minnesota Wild

    40. Winnipeg Jets

    41. Carolina Hurricanes

    42. Nashville Predators

    43. Florida Panthers

    44. Toronto Maple Leafs

    45. Detroit Red Wings

    46. Chicago Blackhawks

    47. Montreal Canadiens

    48. Montreal Canadiens

    49. Arizona Coyotes (void by NHL)

    50. Calgary Flames

    51. Los Angeles Kings

    52. Ottawa Senators

    53. Carolina Hurricanes

    54. Philadelphia Flyers

    55. Detroit Red Wings

    56. San Jose Sharks

    57. Montreal Canadiens

    58. Boston Bruins

    59. Ottawa Senators

    60. Los Angeles Kings

    61. Ottawa Senators

    62. Tampa Bay Lightning 

    Full draft order via NHL.com 

         

    Round 1 Results

    1. New York Rangers: Alexis Lafreniere, LW, Rimouski-QMJHL

    2. Los Angeles Kings: Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury-OHL

    3. Ottawa Senators (from SJ): Tim Stuetzle, C, Mannheim-DEL

    4. Detroit Red Wings: Lucas Raymond, LW, Frolunda-SHL

    5. Ottawa Senators: Jake Sanderson, D, U.S. NTDP-USHL

    6. Anaheim Ducks: Jamie Drysdale, D, Erie-OHL

    7. New Jersey Devils: Alexander Holtz, RW, Djurgarden-SHL

    8. Buffalo Sabres:  Jack Quinn, RW, Ottawa-OHL

    9. Minnesota Wild: Marco Rossi, C, Ottawa-OHL

    10. Winnipeg Jets: Cole Perfetti, C, Saginaw-OHL

    11. Nashville Predators: Yaroslav Askarov, G, SKA-KHL

    12. Florida Panthers: Anton Lundell, C, HIFK-Liiga

    13. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR): Seth Jarvis, C, Portland-WHL 

    14. Edmonton Oilers: Dylan Holloway, C, Wisconsin-Big 10

    15. Toronto Maple Leafs (from PIT): Rodion Amirov, LW, UFA-KHL

    16. Montreal Canadiens: Kaiden Guhle, D, Prince Albert-WHL

    17. Chicago Blackhawks: Lukas Reichel, LW, Berlin-DEL

    18. New Jersey Devils (from ARI): Dawson Mercer, C, Chicoutimi-QMJHL

    19. New York Rangers (From CGY): Braden Schneider, D, Brandon-WHL

    20. New Jersey Devils (from VAN via TB): Shakir Mukhamadullin, D, Tolpar UFA-MHL

    21. Columbus Blue Jackets: Yegor Chinakhov, RW, Omsk-MHL

    22. Washington Capitals (from NYR via CAR and CGY): Hendrix Lapierre, C, Chicoutimi-QMJHL

    23. Philadelphia Flyers: Tyson Foerster, RW, Barrie-OHL

    24. Calgary Flames (from WAS): Connor Zary, C, Kamloops-WHL

    25. Colorado Avalanche: Justin Barron, D, Halifax-QMJHL

    26. St. Louis Blues: Jake Neighbours, LW, Edmonton-WHL

    27. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS): Jacob Perreault, RW, Sarnia-OHL

    28. Ottawa Senators (from NYI): Ridly Greig, C, Brandon-WHL

    29. Vegas Golden Knights: Brendan Brisson, C, Chicago-USHL

    30. Dallas Stars: Mavrik Bourque, C, Shawinigan-QMJHL

    31. San Jose Sharks (from TB): Ozzy Wiesblatt, RW, Prince Albert-WHL

         

    A number of highly touted prospects remain available as the second round kicks off, including Noel Gunler, John-Jason Peterka and Sam Colangelo.

    That's good news for a team like the Ottawa Senators, which enters Day 2 with four second-round picks as it looks to kick its rebuild into overdrive. Similarly, the Los Angeles Kings and Detroit Red Wings each hold three second-round picks. 

    With so many strong players still on the board, expect general managers to get busy trying to move up. Tuesday saw seven picks exchanged throughout the first round. Wednesday should see a few more picks—and players—on the move. 

