NHL Draft 2020 Order: Day 2 Selection List, TV Schedule and Day 1 Results

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Day 1 of the NHL draft went largely as expected.

The New York Rangers wasted no time grabbing consensus top pick Alexis Lafreniere with the No. 1 pick, the Los Angeles Kings made Quinton Byfield the highest-drafted Black player ever at No. 2, and the Ottawa Senators grabbed the first American-born player at No. 5 with defenseman Jake Sanderson.

Only one draft-day trade involved teams swapping players, with the Columbus Blue Jackets adding Max Domi and a third-round pick from the Montreal Canadiens for winger Josh Anderson, and the Nashville Predators got the goalie every non-lottery team wanted with Russia's Yaroslav Askarov at No. 11.

The end of the first round, however, hardly means the end of the action. With six rounds scheduled for Wednesday, there are still plenty of moves to be made—especially as the league expects to keep the salary cap flat this year.

Here's where things stand heading into Round 2.

2020 NHL Draft Day 2

Rounds: 2-7

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NHL Network, Sportsnet

Round 2 Draft Order

32. Detroit Red Wings

33. Ottawa Senators

34. San Jose Sharks

35. Los Angeles Kings

36. Anaheim Ducks

37. Nashville Predators

38. Buffalo Sabres

39. Minnesota Wild

40. Winnipeg Jets

41. Carolina Hurricanes

42. Nashville Predators

43. Florida Panthers

44. Toronto Maple Leafs

45. Detroit Red Wings

46. Chicago Blackhawks

47. Montreal Canadiens

48. Montreal Canadiens

49. Arizona Coyotes (void by NHL)

50. Calgary Flames

51. Los Angeles Kings

52. Ottawa Senators

53. Carolina Hurricanes

54. Philadelphia Flyers

55. Detroit Red Wings

56. San Jose Sharks

57. Montreal Canadiens

58. Boston Bruins

59. Ottawa Senators

60. Los Angeles Kings

61. Ottawa Senators

62. Tampa Bay Lightning

Full draft order via NHL.com

Round 1 Results

1. New York Rangers: Alexis Lafreniere, LW, Rimouski-QMJHL

2. Los Angeles Kings: Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury-OHL

3. Ottawa Senators (from SJ): Tim Stuetzle, C, Mannheim-DEL

4. Detroit Red Wings: Lucas Raymond, LW, Frolunda-SHL

5. Ottawa Senators: Jake Sanderson, D, U.S. NTDP-USHL

6. Anaheim Ducks: Jamie Drysdale, D, Erie-OHL

7. New Jersey Devils: Alexander Holtz, RW, Djurgarden-SHL

8. Buffalo Sabres: Jack Quinn, RW, Ottawa-OHL

9. Minnesota Wild: Marco Rossi, C, Ottawa-OHL

10. Winnipeg Jets: Cole Perfetti, C, Saginaw-OHL

11. Nashville Predators: Yaroslav Askarov, G, SKA-KHL

12. Florida Panthers: Anton Lundell, C, HIFK-Liiga

13. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR): Seth Jarvis, C, Portland-WHL

14. Edmonton Oilers: Dylan Holloway, C, Wisconsin-Big 10

15. Toronto Maple Leafs (from PIT): Rodion Amirov, LW, UFA-KHL

16. Montreal Canadiens: Kaiden Guhle, D, Prince Albert-WHL

17. Chicago Blackhawks: Lukas Reichel, LW, Berlin-DEL

18. New Jersey Devils (from ARI): Dawson Mercer, C, Chicoutimi-QMJHL

19. New York Rangers (From CGY): Braden Schneider, D, Brandon-WHL

20. New Jersey Devils (from VAN via TB): Shakir Mukhamadullin, D, Tolpar UFA-MHL

21. Columbus Blue Jackets: Yegor Chinakhov, RW, Omsk-MHL

22. Washington Capitals (from NYR via CAR and CGY): Hendrix Lapierre, C, Chicoutimi-QMJHL

23. Philadelphia Flyers: Tyson Foerster, RW, Barrie-OHL

24. Calgary Flames (from WAS): Connor Zary, C, Kamloops-WHL

25. Colorado Avalanche: Justin Barron, D, Halifax-QMJHL

26. St. Louis Blues: Jake Neighbours, LW, Edmonton-WHL

27. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS): Jacob Perreault, RW, Sarnia-OHL

28. Ottawa Senators (from NYI): Ridly Greig, C, Brandon-WHL

29. Vegas Golden Knights: Brendan Brisson, C, Chicago-USHL

30. Dallas Stars: Mavrik Bourque, C, Shawinigan-QMJHL

31. San Jose Sharks (from TB): Ozzy Wiesblatt, RW, Prince Albert-WHL

A number of highly touted prospects remain available as the second round kicks off, including Noel Gunler, John-Jason Peterka and Sam Colangelo.

That's good news for a team like the Ottawa Senators, which enters Day 2 with four second-round picks as it looks to kick its rebuild into overdrive. Similarly, the Los Angeles Kings and Detroit Red Wings each hold three second-round picks.

With so many strong players still on the board, expect general managers to get busy trying to move up. Tuesday saw seven picks exchanged throughout the first round. Wednesday should see a few more picks—and players—on the move.