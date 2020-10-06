Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook Welterweight Fight Reportedly Set for Nov. 14

Michael Owens/Associated Press

Terence Crawford will put his undefeated record on the line in a welterweight bout against Kell Brook, Top Rank chairman Bob Arum told ESPN's Ben Baby.

The fight will reportedly happen November 14, with the location yet to be determined.

Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs) has been out of the ring since a technical knockout of Egidijus Kavaliauskas on December 14. It was his third consecutive successful defense of the WBO welterweight title, which Crawford will once again risk in his matchup with Brook.

The fight will be made available on a linear ESPN platform rather than pay-per-view as Arum looks to navigate the financial constraints his sport is facing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"These networks have to understand how people are hurting, how many people in this country and in the UK are out of work because of this pandemic," Arum said. "I think it's really immoral to require people to spend [more] money watching their favorite sport every week, every other week."

Brook (39-2, 27 KOs), fighting out of Sheffield, England, last defeated Mark DeLuca via TKO to earn the vacant WBO intercontinental light-middleweight belt. He previously held the IBF welterweight title from March 2015 to May 2017.

The famed promoter is hoping wherever the fight is staged, fans will be permitted to attend. Las Vegas, Nevada and Crawford's hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, are both considered options to host the card.

"We hope this will lead to events where we can have paying spectators [at a] safe distance and [on] a limited basis," Arum said.