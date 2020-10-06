    Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook Welterweight Fight Reportedly Set for Nov. 14

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 7, 2020

    Terence Crawford has his hand raised in victory after defeating Lithuania's Egidijus Kavaliauskas by TKO in the ninth round of a WBO welterweight boxing match, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Michael Owens)
    Michael Owens/Associated Press

    Terence Crawford will put his undefeated record on the line in a welterweight bout against Kell Brook, Top Rank chairman Bob Arum told ESPN's Ben Baby.

    The fight will reportedly happen November 14, with the location yet to be determined.

    Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs) has been out of the ring since a technical knockout of Egidijus Kavaliauskas on December 14. It was his third consecutive successful defense of the WBO welterweight title, which Crawford will once again risk in his matchup with Brook.

    The fight will be made available on a linear ESPN platform rather than pay-per-view as Arum looks to navigate the financial constraints his sport is facing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    "These networks have to understand how people are hurting, how many people in this country and in the UK are out of work because of this pandemic," Arum said. "I think it's really immoral to require people to spend [more] money watching their favorite sport every week, every other week."

    Brook (39-2, 27 KOs), fighting out of Sheffield, England, last defeated Mark DeLuca via TKO to earn the vacant WBO intercontinental light-middleweight belt. He previously held the IBF welterweight title from March 2015 to May 2017.

    The famed promoter is hoping wherever the fight is staged, fans will be permitted to attend. Las Vegas, Nevada and Crawford's hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, are both considered options to host the card.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "We hope this will lead to events where we can have paying spectators [at a] safe distance and [on] a limited basis," Arum said.

    Related

      Charlo Brothers Ready to Be Boxing Stars 🥊

      @JonathanSnowden looks at the twin brothers who went from the streets to Showtime 📲

      Charlo Brothers Ready to Be Boxing Stars 🥊
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Charlo Brothers Ready to Be Boxing Stars 🥊

      Jonathan Snowden
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Crawford vs. Kell Brook Welterweight Fight Set for Nov. 14

      Report: Crawford vs. Kell Brook Welterweight Fight Set for Nov. 14
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Report: Crawford vs. Kell Brook Welterweight Fight Set for Nov. 14

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Dillian Whyte Criticizes Deontay Wilder Over Split With Mark Breland: “He’s An Idiot”

      Dillian Whyte Criticizes Deontay Wilder Over Split With Mark Breland: “He’s An Idiot”
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Dillian Whyte Criticizes Deontay Wilder Over Split With Mark Breland: “He’s An Idiot”

      BoxingInsider.com
      via BoxingInsider.com

      Can Kell Brook upset Terence Crawford? Is this the right fight for both?

      Can Kell Brook upset Terence Crawford? Is this the right fight for both?
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Can Kell Brook upset Terence Crawford? Is this the right fight for both?

      Nick Parkinson
      via ESPN.com