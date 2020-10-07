    Tyler Glasnow, Rays Even Series vs. Aaron Judge, Yankees with Game 2 Win

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 7, 2020

    Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, left, is greeted by Willy Adames, center, and Kevin Kiermaier, right, after Arozarena hit a solo home run during the first inning in Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    The Tampa Bay Rays knotted their American League Division Series with the New York Yankees at one game apiece after winning 7-5 on Tuesday at Petco Park in San Diego.

    Tampa Bay used home runs from Randy Arozarena, Manuel Margot, Mike Zunino and Austin Meadows, along with a Kevin Kiermaier RBI single, for its seven runs.

    Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton launched a solo home run in the first and a fourth-inning three-run bomb that went 458 feet to left-center field.

    The Yanks got the winning run to the plate in the top of the ninth with two out and runners on the corners, but outfielder Aaron Judge grounded out to third to end a game that featured 18 Tampa Bay strikeouts of Yankee batters.

    The Rays have now beaten the Yankees nine of 12 times, including the regular season. New York beat Tampa Bay 9-3 in Game 1 of the ALDS.

          

    Notable Performances

    Video Play Button
    Yankees SP Deivi Garcia: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER

    Yankees RP J.A. Happ: 2.2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

    Yankees OF Giancarlo Stanton: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI

    Rays SP Tyler Glasnow: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 10 K

    Rays OF Randy Arozarena: 2-for-4, HR, R, RBI

    Rays OF Austin Meadows: 1-for-4, HR, R, BB, RBI

    Rays C Mike Zunino: 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI

    Rays OF Manuel Margot: 1-for-2, HR, R, 2 RBI

        

    What's Next?

    Game 3 will occur Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET, and Game 4 will take place Thursday at the same time.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

