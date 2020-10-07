Tyler Glasnow, Rays Even Series vs. Aaron Judge, Yankees with Game 2 Win

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Rays knotted their American League Division Series with the New York Yankees at one game apiece after winning 7-5 on Tuesday at Petco Park in San Diego.

Tampa Bay used home runs from Randy Arozarena, Manuel Margot, Mike Zunino and Austin Meadows, along with a Kevin Kiermaier RBI single, for its seven runs.

Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton launched a solo home run in the first and a fourth-inning three-run bomb that went 458 feet to left-center field.

The Yanks got the winning run to the plate in the top of the ninth with two out and runners on the corners, but outfielder Aaron Judge grounded out to third to end a game that featured 18 Tampa Bay strikeouts of Yankee batters.

The Rays have now beaten the Yankees nine of 12 times, including the regular season. New York beat Tampa Bay 9-3 in Game 1 of the ALDS.

Notable Performances

Yankees SP Deivi Garcia: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER

Yankees RP J.A. Happ: 2.2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Yankees OF Giancarlo Stanton: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI

Rays SP Tyler Glasnow: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 10 K

Rays OF Randy Arozarena: 2-for-4, HR, R, RBI

Rays OF Austin Meadows: 1-for-4, HR, R, BB, RBI

Rays C Mike Zunino: 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI

Rays OF Manuel Margot: 1-for-2, HR, R, 2 RBI

What's Next?

Game 3 will occur Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET, and Game 4 will take place Thursday at the same time.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

