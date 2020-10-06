Video: Alex Trebek Announces Senators' No. 3 Pick Tim Stuetzle at 2020 NHL Draft

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Who is Tim Stuetzle?

The Ottawa Senators drafted the German left winger with the third overall pick in the NHL draft Tuesday night, and Jeopardy! host and Ottawa native Alex Trebek announced the team's selection in a video shot on the set of the game show.

The 18-year-old has yet to appear in the NHL, but he has made his Jeopardy! debut. That's something some players never accomplish.