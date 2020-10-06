    Video: Alex Trebek Announces Senators' No. 3 Pick Tim Stuetzle at 2020 NHL Draft

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 6, 2020

    Alex Trebek speaks at a ceremony honoring Harry Friedman, executive producer of
    Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

    Who is Tim Stuetzle?   

    The Ottawa Senators drafted the German left winger with the third overall pick in the NHL draft Tuesday night, and Jeopardy! host and Ottawa native Alex Trebek announced the team's selection in a video shot on the set of the game show.

    The 18-year-old has yet to appear in the NHL, but he has made his Jeopardy! debut. That's something some players never accomplish.

