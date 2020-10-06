Kings Rumors: Alvin Gentry Signs Contract to Join Luke Walton's Coaching Staff

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Former New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry has agreed to terms to become the Sacramento Kings' new associate head coach, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Gentry, whom the Pelicans fired in August, would work alongside Luke Walton, who coached the Kings to a 31-41 record in his first season with the team.

The Kings are the latest stop for a well-traveled NBA coach who has served as head coach for 17 seasons with five teams: Miami, Detroit, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix and New Orleans. The 65-year-old has been an assistant or associate head coach in 15 seasons and twice got promoted as head coach in midseason. His lone NBA title came as an associate head coach with the Golden State Warriors in the 2014-15 season.

Walton also won a title that year—he served as an assistant for the Warriors before he was named head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016.

Gentry had also been linked to an assistant job in Philadelphia under new head coach Doc Rivers.

The Pelicans parted ways with Gentry after the team struggled in the NBA bubble, going 2-6 and being eliminated from the postseason. Through five seasons in New Orleans, he posted a 175-225 record, but he is the only coach in Pelicans history with a winning playoff record at 5-4. The North Carolina native had one year left on his contract, which averaged $3.4 million a year with a $4 million option that would have gone into effect in the final year.