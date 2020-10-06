The Real Winners and Losers from 1st Round of the 2020 NHL Draft

0 of 8

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

It's a coming-out party, ice hockey style.

The next generation of NHL stars made their first virtual walks across the stage Tuesday night when the league held the first round of its annual selection process from myriad North American sites.

The draft was broadcast live on NBC Sports Network from its studios in Stamford, Connecticut, and Toronto, while NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman ran the point from the NHL Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Bettman pivoted virtually to various team executives and personnel at their respective facilities for the actual picks, which were followed by the requisite living-room reaction shots with the players and their families.

The B/R ice hockey team was on hand for the whole process and went through the picks with a fine-tooth comb to come up with a list of real winners and losers. Read on to take a look at our picks and drop a comment or two to let us know where we might have gotten it right—or wrong.