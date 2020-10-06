    Packers Put Hold on Allowing Fans at Lambeau Field Because of COVID-19 Concerns

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 6, 2020

    The stands at Lambeau Field are empty during the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
    Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

    The Green Bay Packers will not be hosting fans at Lambeau Field anytime soon as the coronavirus continues to surge across Wisconsin. 

    Green Bay announced an "indefinite hold" on allowing fans to attend home games Tuesday after Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers declared the state "one of the country's hot spots" while announcing public gatherings at indoor public spaces must be held at 25 percent capacity.

    "We are very concerned with the rate of infection in our area," Packers CEO and president Mark Murphy wrote in a statement. "We are trending in the wrong direction in terms of hospitalization and positive cases, and based on recommendations from community healthcare and public health officials, hosting fans at the stadium for games is not advisable at this time." 

    Murphy also encouraged fans to continue to socially distance, wear masks in public, wash their hands and limit the amount of people at Packers watch parties on game days to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

    He added that he hopes there will be enough improvement in rates of COVID-19 for fans to be able to attend games: 

    "We'd all like to resume safely attending games at Lambeau Field. We know enjoying gameday is an integral part of our community and recognize how important it is to our area. However, the health and safety of our players, staff and community is our priority. We all need to take the pandemic seriously and do our part to reduce the spread of the virus, which should lead to significant improvement in the rates of infection and hospitalizations. At that point we'll be able to experience games in person." 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Packers will not play again at Lambeau Field until a Week 8 divisional matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. They have a bye in Week 5 before visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 and the Houston Texans in Week 7. 

    According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wisconsin has seen more than 17,000 new cases of COVID-19 within the last seven days, with 2,437 new cases per 100,000 people.     

    Related

      Packers Will No Longer Have Fans in Stadium

      Due to increasing number of COVID-19, GB will not be hosting fans for rest of games at Lambeau Field

      Packers Will No Longer Have Fans in Stadium
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Packers Will No Longer Have Fans in Stadium

      Packers
      via Packers

      Favre Compares Josh Allen to Brady

      Brett Favre on the Bills QB: ‘Josh Allen will be the new Tom Brady... At some point, he will be running the division’

      Favre Compares Josh Allen to Brady
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Favre Compares Josh Allen to Brady

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Mahomes Backs KC’s Defense 🗣️

      QB on the Chiefs’ defense: ‘They don’t get enough credit... it showed yesterday and it’ll show the rest of the season’

      Mahomes Backs KC’s Defense 🗣️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mahomes Backs KC’s Defense 🗣️

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Opening Betting Lines for NFL Week 5

      Opening Betting Lines for NFL Week 5
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Opening Betting Lines for NFL Week 5

      DraftKings Nation
      via DraftKings Nation