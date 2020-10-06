Ronald Acuna Jr., Travis d'Arnaud Power Braves to Game 1 NLDS Win vs. Marlins

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Miami Marlins have only made the postseason twice in franchise history but won the World Series both times. They've literally never lost a playoff series. Travis d'Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves couldn't care less.

The catcher's three-run, go-ahead bomb in the bottom of the seventh gave Atlanta a 9-5 win Tuesday in Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series between the NL East rivals.

While Atlanta jumped out to an early lead after Ronald Acuna Jr. homered in the bottom of the first inning, Miami responded with a Miguel Rojas homer in the second, a Garrett Cooper two-RBI double in the third and Brian Anderson's RBI single that same inning.

Atlanta pulled closer in the bottom of that inning, pushing across two runs after back-to-back doubles from Marcell Ozuna and d'Arnaud, before a six-run seventh—Dansby Swanson also blasted a two-run homer—sealed the deal.

Miami has been one of the feel-good stories of the 2020 season. Atlanta is now two wins away from making sure it doesn't have a happy ending.

Key Stats

Max Fried, ATL: Six hits, four runs allowed and four strikeouts in four innings

Travis d'Arnaud, ATL: 3-for-3, two walks, four RBI, one homer

Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL: 2-for-4, two runs, one homer

Marcell Ozuna, ATL: 2-for-5, two runs, two RBI

Sandy Alcantara, MIA: Eight hits, five runs allowed, eight strikeouts and a walk in six innings

Yimi Garcia, MIA: Three hits and three runs allowed in 0.1 innings

Brian Anderson, MIA: 3-for-4, one run, one RBI

Garrett Cooper, MIA: 1-for-4, two RBI

Atlanta's Lineup, Bullpen Bailed Out Starter Max Fried

The Braves didn't get much of an outing from Fried, who was chased after four innings. It was a disappointing showing for a pitcher who went 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in the regular season and didn't give up a run in seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds in his lone postseason start this year.

But hey, all's well that ends well for Atlanta. The lineup seemed to wake up after Acuna was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the third, while the team's excellent bullpen gave up just one run in five innings of work.

If this series goes the distance, Fried will have another chance to face the Marlins. He'll be expected to do better than what he showed Tuesday.

Regardless, his teammates picked up the slack and secured the win.

Yimi Garcia and Miami's Bullpen Gave Away a Winnable Game

Garcia's stat line will say he only gave up three runs, but that's somewhat misleading, as five runs came across the plate while he was on the mound. Alcantara was responsible for the first two baserunners in the bottom of the seventh after an otherwise strong start.

The Marlins are the plucky underdogs in this matchup, no doubt, but they don't stand much of a chance against an excellent Atlanta team if the bullpen doesn't show up. Alcantara got the Marlins into the seventh inning with a lead. That's what you want out of your starter and what the Marlins will expect given their excellent young starting rotation.

The hope will be that Tuesday's performance was an aberration for the bullpen. If not, the Marlins are in serious trouble.

What's Next?

These teams meet for Wednesday's Game 2 at 2:08 p.m. ET on the MLB Network. Lopez is scheduled to start for Miami vs. Ian Anderson.