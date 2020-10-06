    Patrick Mahomes Says Chiefs Defense Deserves More Credit After 4-0 Start

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2020

    Michelle Tafoya, an NBC Sports sideline reporter, interviews Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (15) and Tyrann Mathieu (32) after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

    It's no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs offense is an explosive juggernaut, and one the rest of the NFL hasn't had an answer for in the Patrick Mahomes era.

    But the superstar quarterback believes the defense hasn't gotten enough recognition for its part in the team's 4-0 start or its Super Bowl title last season. 

    "They don't get enough credit, that's the real thing about it," he said on 610 Sports' The Drive, per Justin Parrish of Radio.com. "If you watch how they played the end of last season, they've done a lot of special things. People get enamored by the offense and all the great things that we have done but I think that our defense is special, it showed yesterday and it'll show the rest of the season."

    He's not wrong. The Chiefs are giving up 356 yards per game (14th in the NFL) but just 17.5 points per contest (second). Their seven takeaways are tied for fifth in the NFL and their plus-five turnover difference overall is tied for second in the league. They also are giving up just 195 passing yards per game, third in the NFL. 

    That pass defense is important for a Chiefs team that will regularly play with the lead, given Mahomes and his dangerous collection of weapons, including Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. 

    Even on Monday, when Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots defense made Mahomes look human for a change, the Chiefs defense forced four turnovers and came up with a defensive touchdown.

    Yes, that was against a pair of backups (Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham), but it was the latest example of the defense proving the team won't always need a huge night from Mahomes to come away with wins. 

    That's a scary development for the rest of the NFL. 

