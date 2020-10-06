Yankees News: Domingo German Reinstated, Not Eligible to Play in Postseason

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The New York Yankees reinstated Domingo German from the restricted list Tuesday after missing the entire 2020 season.

Though he is now on the 40-man roster, he is not eligible for the postseason. He would have had to come off the restricted list by Sept. 15 in order to participate in playoff games this season.

German was suspended 81 games for violating the league's domestic violence policy. He began serving his suspension last year with nine games in the regular season and nine in the postseason.

Although German was not charged with a crime, commissioner Rob Manfred indicated there was still cause for discipline.

"My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Domingo German violated Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," Manfred said in a statement. "Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. German violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate."

At one point this year, German appeared to indicate he was retiring from the sport, writing in an Instagram post, "I left baseball. Thanks my people," per Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

He later clarified that he was not retiring.

"Baseball is my life and I promise I am not walking away," he wrote.

German excelled when on the mound in 2019, producing an 18-4 record in 27 appearances to go with a 4.03 ERA. He had 153 strikeouts in just 153 innings and has 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in his career.

The latest transaction indicates he will get another chance with the team in 2021.

New York will move forward with its current series without him, entering Tuesday with a 1-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.