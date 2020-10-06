Waiver Wire Week 5: Stat Projections for Top Fantasy Pickups and Sleepers

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

As the waiver wire claims get fired up this Tuesday morning, there's no doubt anyone in your league who tuned in to the Green Bay Packers' tilt against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night is making a move for Packers tight end Robert Tonyan, an undrafted free agent who, at least last night, became Aaron Rodgers' favorite target.

There was much handwringing about the Packers' pass-catching corps this offseason, when the team neglected to select a wide receiver in the draft (and went ahead and moved up in the first round to draft a quarterback in Jordan Love). With Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, Rodgers' top two pass-catching weapons, out Monday night, some of those handwringers expected to be proven right.

But Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has made resourceful use of his running backs and tight ends in the passing game, and in this particular matchup, Tonyan heeded the call, scoring three touchdowns, now leading the league.

Tonyan doesn't appear on our list of recommended waiver pickups below because the Packers have a bye in Week 5. But if he's available in your league and you want to plan ahead, he's certainly worth submitting a claim for.

Meanwhile, let's focus our attention on the upcoming Week 5 slate of games and the players who do have the potential to change your fortunes, whether you're dealing with byes, injuries or an underperforming bench.

The following players are available in 60 percent or more of Yahoo leagues and have the most value in points-per-reception (PPR) format.

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (Rostered: 33 percent; Projection: 10.6 pts)

A rookie second-round draft pick, wideout Tee Higgins is quickly becoming a favorite of fellow Bengals rookie, quarterback Joe Burrow.

The latter has looked to Higgins 16 times over the last two games, and Higgins has made the most of those chances, hauling in five receptions for 40 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3 and four receptions for 77 yards in Week 4.

Yet Higgins remains rostered in only 33 percent of Yahoo leagues.

If you're in any dynasty or keeper leagues, Higgins was probably long gone over the summer's drafts. However, if you're in a PPR league, he could have some real value as a flex play for Week 5 and, before too long, even as a WR2, given the injuries at the position (Julio Jones, Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Michael Thomas, Chris Godwin, Mike Williams).

Higgins' actual production has far outweighed his projected production so far this season; in Week 3, he was pegged for just 6.8 points and made the few fantasy managers who had him on their rosters happy with 21 points.

His production won't always be that high, of course, but even in Week 4, he overdelivered with 13 points to 9.8 projected points.

The Bengals face a Ravens team in Week 5 that, in 2020, has given up an average of 270 yards to wide receivers a game, the 26th-worst in the league.

Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots (Rostered: 31 percent; Projection: 8.7 pts)

New England Patriots running backs are always a risky proposition in fantasy; to wit, last week, we recommended you pick up Rex Burkhead after his three-touchdown performance, and he went on to score all of six points.

Burkhead, especially after his Week 3 outing to the tune of 34.8 points, looked like an even smarter play in Week 5 when news broke that New England rusher Sony Michel was going on injured reserve for a non-season-ending injury.

But instead, it was Damien Harris, whom the Patriots activated for Monday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, who controlled the backfield, rushing for 100 yards and scoring 10 points out of a projected 2.9.

Even with Michel out, the New England backfield remains tricky to figure. Will Bill Belichick ride the hot hand with Harris in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos, or will he return to Burkhead to keep the Broncos guessing?

Whichever of these two backs you choose, each is a somewhat risky but still solid flex play for Week 5. The Patriots have a bye in Week 6, and we should know more about Michel's injury status moving forward. Still, there's only so much sense we can make out of a New England backfield in any given year.

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (Rostered: 24 percent; Projection: 10.5 pts)

As with fellow rookie wideout Tee Higgins, Jaguars receiver Laviska Shenault is likely to be stashed on a roster somewhere in your dynasty or deeper keeper leagues (if your opponents are as ruthless and astute as mine, anyway).



But Shenault is still up for grabs in more than three-fourths of Yahoo leagues and looks primed to break out at any moment. If you want a flex option now who could move into a WR2 role later in the season, it's time to submit your claim.

Shenault hasn't found the end zone since Week 1, but his usage and production has been increasing steadily since then, so it's only a matter of time. He saw four targets in each of the Jaguars' first two games and six targets in their last two. He also doubled his highest yardage on the season to date in Week 4, with 86 yards on five receptions.

There are pass-catching running backs in the league, and there are receivers who, once they have the ball, transform into running backs, and Shenault is the latter. Tied for second on the team with 20 targets in the passing game, he also has nine rushing attempts. That versatility makes him a clutch flex play in PPR leagues.

The Jaguars offense is still taking shape behind clear-cut top wideout D.J. Chark. Keelan Cole (rostered: 30 percent) and Chris Conley (rostered: one percent) are also looking for targets, but don't ignore Shenault's upward trajectory heading into Week 5.

