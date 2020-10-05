Packers' Za'Darius Smith Honors Breonna Taylor After Sacking Falcons' Matt Ryan

David Berding/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith displayed a shirt he made to honor Breonna Taylor during Monday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Smith sacked Matt Ryan late in the second quarter and untucked his undershirt, which read, "Rest in heaven Breonna Taylor."

Police in Louisville, Kentucky, shot and killed Taylor in her apartment while executing a search warrant in March. Her family filed a wrongful death suit saying officers didn't knock on her door or announce their presence prior to entering. The suit was settled in September.

In the months after her killing, many demanded to see justice for Taylor.

Brett Hankison, who was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department, was the only officer involved who was charged with a crime. He pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment on Sept. 28.