WWE Mock Draft 2020: Raw, SmackDown Stars Who Desperately Need to Switch Brands

via WWE.com

After a long summer inside the Performance Center, it's time for WWE to shake up the main roster with its two-night draft taking place over the next week.

The Raw and SmackDown brands have grown stagnant during the fanless era caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and it's time for several of the biggest names in wrestling to jump between Monday and Friday nights.

While the lack of direction and follow through from WWE Creative will doom any Superstar, a fresh start against a roster full of unfamiliar faces could be the change the main roster requires.

Here are the WWE Superstars who desperately need to switch brands.