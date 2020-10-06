WWE Mock Draft 2020: Raw, SmackDown Stars Who Desperately Need to Switch Brands

WWE Mock Draft 2020: Raw, SmackDown Stars Who Desperately Need to Switch BrandsOctober 6, 2020
After a long summer inside the Performance Center, it's time for WWE to shake up the main roster with its two-night draft taking place over the next week.
The Raw and SmackDown brands have grown stagnant during the fanless era caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and it's time for several of the biggest names in wrestling to jump between Monday and Friday nights.
While the lack of direction and follow through from WWE Creative will doom any Superstar, a fresh start against a roster full of unfamiliar faces could be the change the main roster requires.
Here are the WWE Superstars who desperately need to switch brands.
Round 1
Raw: Drew McIntyre
SmackDown: Roman Reigns
Raw: Asuka
SmackDown: Bayley
Raw: Braun Strowman
Superstar Who Needs a Switch: Braun Strowman
After beating Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 and making the most of his run with the Universal Championship, Braun Strowman has been cast aside behind Roman Reigns and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.
After a short run as part of the Raw Underground segments, a switch to the red brand would be exactly what The Monster Among Men needs to return to the main event scene.
Whether it's against Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton or someone else, Strowman deserves to be fighting for the WWE Championship.
Round 2
Raw: AJ Styles
SmackDown: Keith Lee
Raw: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
SmackDown: Charlotte Flair
Raw: Alexa Bliss
Superstar Who Needs a Switch: Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair has been out of action for months, but instead of coming back as part of the red brand, she should be one of the Superstars on the move to SmackDown.
The Queen has dominated both divisions and had multiple extended runs with both titles, but she could have the biggest impact on the blue brand thanks to the wider viewing audience on Fox.
When Flair returns, she will inevitably be treated as a top star, and her character work and mic ability would be a better fit with Sasha Banks, Bayley and the Friday night crew.
Round 3
Raw: Daniel Bryan
SmackDown: Sasha Banks
Raw: Kofi Kingston
SmackDown: Bianca Belair
Raw: Matt Riddle
Superstar Who Needs a Switch: Kofi Kingston
With Big E taking on a high-profile singles run on SmackDown, Kofi Kingston should be drafted to the red brand and pushed to the main event scene almost immediately.
The former WWE champion never got the rematch he deserved after jobbing to Brock Lesnar, and he would do much better playing off a heel titleholder such as Randy Orton. Add in their history, and The Viper vs. Kingston for the WWE title on Raw would be money.
Kingston can still be part of The New Day with Big E, but he should be on Raw with a newfound dedication and goal to again reach the world championship picture.
Round 4
Raw: Carmella
SmackDown: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax
Raw: Street Profits
SmackDown: Cesaro and Nakamura
Raw: Lashley
Superstar Who Needs a Switch: Carmella
Since her debut, Carmella has improved on the mic and in the ring, but she hasn't been provided with the opportunity to showcase her talent recently. That all changed when she returned in a series of vignettes on SmackDown.
While it's great to see her getting some love from WWE Creative, she has been a member of the blue brand for four years and needs a change. With the Raw side desperate for a fresh look, The Princess of Staten Island should be a perfect fit.
Round 5
Raw: King Corbin
SmackDown: Jeff Hardy
Raw: Naomi
SmackDown: Sami Zayn
Raw: Randy Orton
Superstar Who Needs a Switch: Naomi
After receiving a massive wave of support on SmackDown following WWE Creative's continued failure with her character, Naomi still hasn't received the push she deserves.
So, instead of being buried behind Sasha Banks and Bayley on the blue brand, she should go to Raw.
With a fresh crop of talented women on the red brand she can practice her craft with, Naomi would have the fresh start needed to again rise through the ranks and capture gold.