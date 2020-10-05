LSU Eliminating COVID-19 Wellness Checks at Tiger Stadium for Missouri Game

Patrick Dennis/Associated Press

LSU is doing away with medical wellness checks for fans entering Tiger Stadium for Saturday's game against Missouri.

The school said the decision was made to "reduce lines and wait times at gate entry points." Fans planning to attend the game are advised to "conduct a self-assessment" before making the trip.

LSU is also allowing fans to purchase alcohol, which they will have to consume at their seats to ensure the concourses don't become too crowded.

The Advocate's Wilson Alexander shared a statement from LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson: "We closely monitored all aspects of game day with the new protocols in place knowing there would be areas for improvement. Among numerous tweaks and adjustments, observations and data gathered from fans highlighted five primary areas for modifications to our procedures and some areas of emphasis for fans."

Like in the NFL, individual schools have been allowed to set their own attendance restrictions in keeping with state and local health guidelines.

Georgia received criticism over the weekend when it looked like some fans were disregarding mask and social distancing protocols—particularly in the student section—as the Bulldogs beat Auburn 27-6. CNN's Lauren M. Johnson noted rules laid out by Georgia and the SEC permit fans to remove their masks once they are seated.

LSU had 21,124 fans—roughly 21 percent of Tiger Stadium's capacity—for the Tigers' 44-34 defeat to Mississippi State in their opening game.