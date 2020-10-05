Goran Dragic Talks Injury, Says He 'Snapped' His Foot in Heat vs. Lakers Game 1

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

It does not sound as though Goran Dragic will be available for the Miami Heat in Tuesday's Game 4 of the NBA Finals vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, or perhaps anytime soon.

Dragic told reporters on Monday that he "snapped" his foot when he injured it and that he's day-to-day and a "low percentage" to play in Game 4:

It's unclear if star center Bam Adebayo will be available for Game 4 either, as he told reporters on Monday that he's day-to-day with a neck injury:

Dragic, 34, has been superb in the postseason, averaging 19.9 points and 4.6 assists while shooting 45 percent from the field. His ability to drive to the basket, either finish or kick out to an open teammate and distribute in general have been extremely important for the Heat this postseason.

Kendrick Nunn was the team's starting point guard through the regular season and was excellent, averaging 15.3 points per game. But he's never found his footing in the Orlando bubble and it was telling that Tyler Herro, and not Nunn, was inserted into the starting lineup in Games 2 and 3.

Herro has done little to suggest that was the wrong move, averaging 16 points and 2.7 assists in the NBA Finals, though his cold shooting (29 percent from three) has been a concern. But while Herro is a solid facilitator, he doesn't offer the same impact as Dragic.

It sounds as though the Heat will have to adjust to life without their veteran point guard going forward, barring a change in his injury status. Adebayo seems like he has a solid shot of returning for Game 4, which would provide a major boost against the Lakers' size and physicality, but Dragic may not play again in this series.