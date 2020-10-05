    Heat's Bam Adebayo Day-to-Day with Neck Injury Before Finals Game 4 vs. Lakers

    Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, right, stops Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) on a drive to the basket during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo announced Monday that he is day-to-day with a neck injury. 

    "I'm getting better. It's up to the medical staff..." Adebayo said. "I'm trying to get back as quickly as possible. It's really day-to-day. When they say I'm ready to play I'll be out there."

                        

