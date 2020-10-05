Heat's Bam Adebayo Day-to-Day with Neck Injury Before Finals Game 4 vs. Lakers

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo announced Monday that he is day-to-day with a neck injury.

"I'm getting better. It's up to the medical staff..." Adebayo said. "I'm trying to get back as quickly as possible. It's really day-to-day. When they say I'm ready to play I'll be out there."

