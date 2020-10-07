Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 5

0 of 6

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

The first month of the 2020 fantasy football season is behind us.

And a great many people are glad to see it go.

It's not that everyone is unhappy. Folks who drafted New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara are plenty pleased. Ditto for the folks who took Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been as-advertised.

But injuries have laid waste to more than a few fantasy teams. The top two picks in most drafts didn't even play in Week 4. Nor did the No. 1 wide receiver in fantasy. Two more running backs taken inside the top 20 suffered injuries that will sideline them for weeks.

Still, all fantasy managers can do is make the best of what they've got. That's the point of this piece: to help you set the best lineup possible by offering position-by-position points-per-reception (PPR) rankings and a top 100 overall for Week 5.

Let's get started before someone else gets hurt.

NOTE: After publication of this article, it was reported that two more players for the Tennessee Titans tested positive for COVID-19, placing the team's Week 5 date with the Buffalo Bills in jeopardy. The New England Patriots also had another positive test. Monitor these situations, and be ready to make alternate plans should players on these teams become unavailable in fantasy leagues.