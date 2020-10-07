Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 5October 7, 2020
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 5
The first month of the 2020 fantasy football season is behind us.
And a great many people are glad to see it go.
It's not that everyone is unhappy. Folks who drafted New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara are plenty pleased. Ditto for the folks who took Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been as-advertised.
But injuries have laid waste to more than a few fantasy teams. The top two picks in most drafts didn't even play in Week 4. Nor did the No. 1 wide receiver in fantasy. Two more running backs taken inside the top 20 suffered injuries that will sideline them for weeks.
Still, all fantasy managers can do is make the best of what they've got. That's the point of this piece: to help you set the best lineup possible by offering position-by-position points-per-reception (PPR) rankings and a top 100 overall for Week 5.
Let's get started before someone else gets hurt.
NOTE: After publication of this article, it was reported that two more players for the Tennessee Titans tested positive for COVID-19, placing the team's Week 5 date with the Buffalo Bills in jeopardy. The New England Patriots also had another positive test. Monitor these situations, and be ready to make alternate plans should players on these teams become unavailable in fantasy leagues.
Quarterbacks
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. LVR)
- Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. MIN)
- Josh Allen, BUF (at TEN)
- Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. CIN)
- Kyler Murray, AZ (at NYJ)
- Deshaun Watson, HOU (vs. JAX)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. CAR)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. PHI)
- Tom Brady, TB (at CHI)
- Drew Brees, NO (vs. LAC)
- Jared Goff, LAR (at WAS)
- Gardner Minshew II, JAX (at HOU)
- Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (at ATL)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (at SEA)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. BUF)
- Daniel Jones, NYG (at DAL)
- Derek Carr, LV (at KC)
- Joe Burrow, CIN (at BAL)
- Philip Rivers, IND (at CLE)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (at NO)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. IND)
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA (at SF)
- Carson Wentz, PHI (at PIT)
- Sam Darnold, NYJ (vs. AZ)
- Nick Foles, CHI (vs. TB)
- Kyle Allen, WAS (vs. LAR)
- Jarrett Stidham, NE (vs. DEN)
- Brett Rypien, DEN (at NE)
- C.J. Beathard, SF (vs. MIA)
Last week's postponement of the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans gave fantasy managers a preview of the bye-week blues, but they are here for real in Week 5. The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers aren't playing.
And that means no Matthew Stafford or Aaron Rodgers under center.
We could be short two more signal-callers as well. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Monday marked the first time in a week that the Titans had no new cases of COVID-19. That puts the team on track to face the Bills Sunday, but fantasy managers will need to monitor the situation.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers (at ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900)
Bridgewater had his best game of the season last week against the Arizona Cardinals, passing for 276 yards and two scores while running for another. This week, Bridgewater and the Panthers face a 31st-ranked Atlanta Falcons defense that has made just about every opposing quarterback look like an All-Pro.
Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (at SEA) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900)
The Vikings finally broke into the win column last week, in small part because of Cousins' 260-yard effort against the Houston Texans. Given how the Seattle pass defense has looked this season (and the boatloads of points the Seahawks are putting up), a 300-yard outing in Week 5 is a distinct possibility.
BAD MATCHUPS
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at CHI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300)
Brady had a massive game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, topping 350 passing yards and throwing five touchdowns to five different pass-catchers. But the Golden Boy is playing on a short week Thursday against a Chicago Bears team allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks.
Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (vs. CAR) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100)
The Falcons haven't been doing much winning, but Ryan and the Atlanta offense have been moving the ball through the air. That won't be easy against a Carolina Panthers defense that just put the clamps on Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and the Cardinals, allowing just 133 passing yards.
SLEEPER
Daniel Jones, New York Giants (at DAL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400)
Calling Jones a sleeper is an understatement. The second-year pro has been in a coma. He hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since the season opener. If Jones can't break out of that slump against a marshmallow-soft Dallas defense Sunday, then he belongs on fantasy waiver wires.
WEEK 5 QB RANKINGS
Running Backs
- Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. LAC)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (at SEA)
- Josh Jacobs, LV (at KC)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. LV)
- Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. BUF)
- James Robinson, JAX (at HOU)
- Chris Carson, SEA (vs. MIN)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. IND)
- Joe Mixon, CIN (at BAL)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (at CLE)
- Kenyan Drake, AZ (at NYJ)
- James Conner, PIT (vs. PHI)
- Todd Gurley, ATL (vs. CAR)
- Raheem Mostert, SF (vs. MIA) [INJURED]
- Miles Sanders, PHI (at PIT)
- Mike Davis, CAR (at ATL)
- Melvin Gordon III, DEN (at NE)
- Ronald Jones, TB (at CHI)
- David Johnson, HOU (vs. JAX)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (at TEN)
- David Montgomery, CHI (vs. TB)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. LAR)
- Devonta Freeman, NYG (at DAL)
- Mark Ingram II, BAL (vs. CIN)
- Le'Veon Bell, NYJ (vs. AZ) [INJURED]
- Joshua Kelley, LAC (at NO)
- Darrell Henderson, LAR (at WAS)
- Jerick McKinnon, SF (vs. MIA)
- Myles Gaskin, MIA (at SF)
- James White, NE (vs. DEN)
- Phillip Lindsay, DEN (at NE) [INJURED]
- Malcolm Brown, LAR (at WAS)
- Latavius Murray, NO (vs. LAC)
- Chase Edmonds, ARZ (at NYJ)
- Damien Harris, NE (vs. DEN)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (at CLE)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (at CHI) [INJURED]
- Justin Jackson, LAC (at NO)
- Dion Lewis, NYG (at DAL)
- J.K. Dobbins, BAL (vs. CIN)
- Rex Burkhead, NE (vs. DEN)
- Zack Moss, BUF (at TEN) [INJURED]
- Gus Edwards, BAL (vs. CIN)
- Duke Johnson, HOU (vs. JAX) [INJURED]
- Jordan Howard, MIA (at SF)
- D'Ernest Johnson, CLE (vs. IND)
- Alexander Mattison, MIN (at SEA)
- Giovani Bernard, CIN (at BAL)
- Wayne Gallman, NYG (at DAL)
The hits just keep coming at the running back position.
After already losing Saquon Barkley of the Giants to a season-ending torn ACL and Christian McCaffrey of the Panthers indefinitely to a high ankle sprain, fantasy managers were dealt two more hammer blows in Week 5.
As ESPN's Jake Trotter reported, Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns is headed to injured reserve after spraining his MCL against the Cowboys. The NFL's No. 2 rusher in 2019 is expected to miss about six weeks.
Chubb isn't the only big name headed to IR. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers will miss at least a month after suffering a hamstring injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Are we having fun yet?
GOOD MATCHUPS
Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons (vs. CAR) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700)
Gurley has been decidedly underwhelming over his first four games with the Falcons. But this week's home tilt with the Panthers offers his best matchup to date. Carolina has given up the second-most FPPG to running backs and is allowing over 125 yards per game on the ground.
James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars (at HOU) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700)
In a month, Robinson has gone from an undrafted rookie free agent no one had heard of to a top-10 producer and locked-in every-week fantasy starter at the running back spot.
BAD MATCHUPS
Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns (vs. IND) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500)
With Chubb on the shelf for the foreseeable future, Hunt will need to lead the Browns backfield. The problem is Hunt's first game as the No. 1 back comes in a bottom-five fantasy matchup with the Indianapolis Colts and their fourth-ranked run defense.
Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (at PIT) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500)
Sanders may be the best skill-position player the injury-ravaged Eagles have at present. But the offensive line is all kinds of chewed up, and Philly will be facing a Pittsburgh Steelers team giving up the fewest yards per game on the ground at 54.
SLEEPER
Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team (vs. LAR) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000)
Gibson is coming off a decent effort against the Baltimore Ravens: 128 yards and a touchdown on 17 touches. The rookie from the University of Memphis should be able to maintain that momentum against a Rams team that ranks in the top half of the league in PPR points given up to running backs.
WEEK 5 RB RANKINGS
Wide Receivers
- DeAndre Hopkins, AZ (at NYJ)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (at SEA)
- Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Michael Thomas, NO (vs. LAC) [INJURED]
- Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. LV)
- Mike Evans, TB (at CHI)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (at TEN)
- Allen Robinson II, CHI (vs. TB)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. MIN)
- Calvin Ridley, ATL (vs. CAR) [INJURED]
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. MIN)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (at NO)
- DeVante Parker, MIA (at SF)
- Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (vs. IND)
- Robby Anderson, CAR (at ATL)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (vs. PHI)
- DJ Chark Jr., JAX (at HOU)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. LAR)
- DJ Moore, CAR (at ATL)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (at BAL)
- Robert Woods, LAR (at WAS)
- Will Fuller V, HOU (vs. JAX)
- Julian Edelman, NE (vs. DEN))
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (at WAS)
- Julio Jones, ATL (vs. CAR) [INJURED]
- A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. BUF)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (vs. AZ)
- T.Y. Hilton, IND (at CLE)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. PHI)
- Darius Slayton, NYG (at DAL)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (at SEA)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (vs. CIN)
- Jerry Jeudy, DEN (at NE)
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (vs. IND)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. MIA)
- Greg Ward, PHI (at PIT)
- Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. MIA)
- Golden Tate, NYG (at DAL)
- Emmanuel Sanders, NO (vs. LAC)
- Corey Davis, TEN (vs. BUF)
- A.J. Green, CIN (at BAL)
- Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX (at HOU)
- Sammy Watkins, KC (vs. LV)
- Christian Kirk, AZ (at NYJ)
- Scotty Miller, TB (vs. CHI)
- John Brown, BUF (at TEN)
- Michael Gallup, DAL (vs. NYG)
- N'Keal Harry, NE (vs. DEN)
- Cole Beasley, BUF (at TEN)
The fantasy carnage hasn't been contained to the running back position. We headed into Week 4 with a who's who of prominent wide receivers banged up, including Michael Thomas of the Saints, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley of the Falcons, Davante Adams of the Packers and DeAndre Hopkins of the Cardinals.
If there's a silver lining, it's that Jones, Ridley and Hopkins all played in Week 4, although Hopkins was quiet against the Panthers. Thomas returned to practice last week and could play against the Chargers, while Adams should be back following the bye.
Still, the number of top-10 fantasy pass-catchers who have either missed time or been hobbled is dizzying.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (at SEA) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500)
Jefferson has been coming into his own over the past couple of weeks, racking up 11 catches for 278 yards and a touchdown. Now Jefferson and the Vikings draw a last-ranked Seattle pass defense that has been shredded with regularity so far.
Darius Slayton, New York Giants (at DAL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800)
The New York passing game has been stuck in neutral for some time, but Slayton has emerged as Daniel Jones' favorite target. And in Week 5, the Giants will travel to Dallas to take on a Cowboys team that was just roasted in every way imaginable by the Browns.
BAD MATCHUPS
Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (at NO) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400)
Allen has been on a tear since Justin Herbert took over as the Chargers' quarterback. He has been a top-five fantasy option over the past three weeks in PPR scoring systems. It won't be easy for Allen to continue that against the Saints, who will likely shadow the eight-year veteran with 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year Marshon Lattimore.
Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns (vs. IND) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400)
Beckham is coming off his best game since joining the Browns, piling up 154 total yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboys. But that was in one of the best fantasy matchups for wide receivers. This week's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts is one of the worst.
SLEEPER
Greg Ward, Philadelphia Eagles (at PIT) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,600)
Ward's four catches for 38 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4 was nothing to write home about. He's not an elite talent by any stretch either. But Ward posted an 8/72/1 line on 11 targets the week before against Cincinnati, and it's not hard to imagine a scenario in which the Eagles have to throw the ball to play catch-up in this battle for Pennsylvania supremacy.
WEEK 5 WR RANKINGS
Tight Ends
- George Kittle, SF (vs. MIA)
- Travis Kelce, KC (vs. LV)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. CIN)
- Darren Waller, LV (at KC)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (at WAS)
- Jonnu Smith, TEN (vs. BUF)
- Zach Ertz, PHI (at PIT)
- Hunter Henry, LAC (at NOS)
- Evan Engram, NYG (at DAL)
- Hayden Hurst, ATL (vs. CAR)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (at SF)
- Jared Cook, NO (vs. LAC)
- Mo Alie-Cox, IND (at CLE)
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. LAR)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (vs. IND)
- Eric Ebron, PIT (vs. PHI)
- Jordan Akins, HOU (vs. JAX)
- Greg Olsen, SEA (vs. MIN)
- Jimmy Graham, CHI (vs. TB)
- Chris Herndon, NYJ (vs. AZ)
- Rob Gronkowski, TB (at CHI)
- Drew Sample, CIN (at BAL)
- Tyler Eifert, JAX (at HOU)
- Dawson Knox, BUF (at TEN)
- Kyle Rudolph, MIN (at SEA)
- Ian Thomas, CAR (at ATL)
- Jack Doyle, IND (at CLE)
- Cameron Brate, TB (at CHI)
- Dan Arnold, AZ (at NYJ)
The tight end position hasn't been immune to injuries either. George Kittle of the 49ers has missed a pair of games, and Noah Fant of the Denver Broncos is expected to miss Week 5 with a sprained ankle, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Kittle returned in Week 4 with a vengeance, having the kind of gonzo day that wins fantasy matchups, with 15 catches, 191 total yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles.
Now if tight end Zach Ertz could just get going. Drafted inside the top five at his position in just about every fantasy league, Ertz is getting a lot of attention from opposing defenses thanks to all of the injuries in Philly. It has showed. He has just 19 catches for 139 yards and one score this season—numbers that slot him outside of the top 10 among tight ends in fantasy.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers (at NO) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,300)
Henry has been relatively quiet of late, with just seven catches for 89 yards over the past two games. But he will get a Saints defense Monday that has been kind to tight ends, including the touchdown grab it allowed to Detroit's T.J. Hockenson in Week 4.
Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams (at WAS) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600)
After breaking out for three scores in Week 2, Higbee hasn't been much of a fantasy factor the past two weeks, with five grabs for 61 yards over the past two games. This week's matchup in Washington sets him up for a rebound. The Washington Football Team allowed a 3/57/2 stat line to Baltimore's Mark Andrews in Week 4.
BAD MATCHUPS
Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns (vs. IND) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100)
After a slow start, Hooper appears to be settling in with his new team. He's caught eight passes for 59 yards and a score over the past couple of games. But no team in the NFL has surrendered fewer fantasy points to tight ends this season than the Colts.
Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys (vs. NYG) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800)
Schultz has been one of the more pleasant surprises at tight end. He's had a pair of big games and ranks well inside the top 10 at the position in most scoring systems. But the Giants have covered tight ends well this year, holding Tyler Higbee to three catches for 21 yards last week.
SLEEPER
Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts (at CLE) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,200)
Cox is lurking just outside of the top 12 at the position after scoring for the second straight game last week against the Bears. The Browns were just lit up by Dalton Schultz, and both the safety and linebacker spots are problem areas for Cleveland.
WEEK 5 TE RANKINGS
Kickers and Defenses
- Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. CIN)
- Wil Lutz, NO (vs. LAC)
- Harrison Butker, KC (vs. LV)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Joey Slye, CAR (at ATL)
- Michael Badgley, LAC (at NO)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (at TEN)
- Dan Bailey, MIN (at SEA)
- Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (at CLE)
- Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (vs. BUF)
- Zane Gonzalez, AZ (at NYJ)
- Daniel Carlson, LV (at KC)
- Robbie Gould, SF (vs. MIA)
- Sam Sloman, LAR (at WAS)
- Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. JAX)
- Jason Myers, SEA (vs. MIN)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. PHI)
- Ryan Succop, TB (at CHI)
- Randy Bullock, CIN (at BAL)
- Nick Folk, NE (vs. DEN)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (at NE)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (at PIT)
- Elliott Fry, ATL (vs. CAR)
- Cody Parkey, CLE (vs. IND)
- Graham Gano, NYG (at DAL)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. PHI)
- Baltimore Ravens (vs. CIN)
- Los Angeles Rams (at WAS)
- New England Patriots (vs. DEN)
- Arizona Cardinals (at NYJ)
- Indianapolis Colts (at CLE)
- San Francisco 49ers (vs. MIA)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at CHI)
- Cleveland Browns (vs. IND)
- Buffalo Bills (at TEN)
- Chicago Bears (vs. TB)
- New Orleans Saints (vs. LAC)
- Denver Broncos (at NE)
- Kansas City Chiefs (vs. LV)
- Dallas Cowboys (vs. NYG)
- Seattle Seahawks (vs. MIN)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (at HOU)
- Houston Texans (vs. JAX)
- Tennessee Titans (vs. BUF)
- Los Angeles Chargers (at NO)
- Philadelphia Eagles (at PIT)
- Miami Dolphins (at SFO)
- Washington Football Team (vs. LAR)
- Minnesota Vikings (at SEA)
- Carolina Panthers (at ATL)
The Indianapolis Colts appear to be the real deal—on defense.
It feels as weird to write as it is to read.
After putting the clamps on the Bears in Week 4, the Colts lead the NFL in a number of statistical categories. They are first in total defense, allowing just 236.3 yards per game. They have the best scoring defense, surrendering 14 points per game. No team is giving up fewer passing yards per game (159.3).
And thanks largely to a massive outing against the hapless New York Jets in Week 3, the Colts are fantasy football's top defense after four weeks.
Just like absolutely no one predicted.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks (vs. MIN)
Myers hasn't done a lot of field-goal kicking in 2020. Through four games, he has 18 point-after tries but just two field-goal attempts. However, the 29-year-old hasn't missed, and on Sunday, he'll square off with a Vikings team allowing the most fantasy points to kickers by a sizable margin.
Arizona Cardinals Defense/Special Teams (at NYJ) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100)
The Cardinals have admittedly struggled defensively. But the Jets are the cure for all that ails a fantasy defense. Gang Green are a pitching, lurching offensive mess of a team giving up the most fantasy points to defenses for the second season in a row.
BAD MATCHUPS
Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers (vs. MIA)
There are a couple of reasons why Gould isn't the best fantasy option. The 49ers aren't firing on all cylinders given their issues at quarterback. And the Dolphins are giving up the second-fewest fantasy points to kickers.
Chicago Bears Defense/Special Teams (vs. TB) (DraftKings DFS Value: $2,700)
Of the "big name" fantasy defenses, the Bears have the sketchiest matchup—even with the Buccaneers playing on the road on a short week. Tom Brady and the Tampa offense caught fire in the second half in Week 4, and the Bears offense isn't doing the defense any favors.
SLEEPER
Dallas Cowboys Defense/Special Teams (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,100)
Yep. That's right. The same Dallas defense that has allowed at least 38 points in three straight games and just surrendered a franchise-record 307 yards on the ground. The thing is, the Giants have scored fewer points this season than the Cowboys just gave up to the Browns in the 49-38 defeat. So matchups…I guess?
WEEK 5 KICKER RANKINGS
WEEK 5 DEFENSE RANKINGS
FLEX Rankings/Top 100 Overall
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. LAC)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (at SEA)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (at KC)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (vs. LV)
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (vs. BUF)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, AZ (vs. NYJ)
- James Robinson, RB, JAX (at HOU)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (at SEA)
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Chris Carson, RB, SEA (vs. MIN)
- Michael Thomas, WR, NO (vs. LAC) [INJURED]
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (vs. LV)
- Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (vs. IND)
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at BAL)
- Mike Evans, WR, TB (at CHI)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (at TEN)
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (at CLE)
- Kenyan Drake, RB, AZ (at NYJ)
- George Kittle, TE, SF (vs. MIA)
- James Conner, RB, PIT (vs. PHI)
- Allen Robinson, WR, CHI (vs. TB)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (vs. MIN)
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (vs. CAR) [INJURED]
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (vs. MIN)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. LV)
- Todd Gurley, RB, ATL (vs. CAR)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at NO)
- DeVante Parker, WR, MIA (at SF)
- Raheem Mostert, RB, SF (vs. MIA) [INJURED]
- Odell Beckham, Jr., WR, CLE (vs. IND)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (at PIT)
- Mike Davis, RB, CAR (at ATL)
- Robby Anderson, WR, CAR (at ATL)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (vs. PHI)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (vs. CIN)
- Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN (at NE)
- DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX (at HOU)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (vs. LAR)
- Ronald Jones II, RB, TB (at CHI)
- DJ Moore, WR, CAR (at ATL)
- David Johnson, RB, HOU (vs. JAX)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (at TEN)
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (at BAL)
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (at WAS)
- Will Fuller V, WR, HOU (vs. JAX)
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (vs. TB)
- Darren Waller, TE, LV (at KC)
- Julian Edelman, WR, NE (vs. DEN))
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at WAS)
- Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (vs. LAR)
- Julio Jones, WR, ATL (vs. CAR) [INJURED]
- A.J. Brown, WR, TEN (vs. BUF)
- Devonta Freeman, RB, NYG (at DAL)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR (at WAS)
- Mark Ingram II, RB, BAL (vs. CIN)
- Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ (vs. AZ) [INJURED]
- Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ (vs. AZ)
- T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND (at CLE)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (vs. PHI)
- Joshua Kelley, RB, LAC (at NO)
- Darius Slayton, WR, NYG (at DAL)
- Jonnu Smith, TE, TEN (vs. BUF)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (at SEA)
- Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR (at WAS)
- Marquise Brown, WR, BAL (vs. CIN)
- Jerick McKinnon, RB, SF (vs. MIA)
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (at NE)
- Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE (vs. IND)
- Myles Gaskin, RB, MIA (at SF)
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (vs. MIA)
- Zach Ertz, TE, PHI (at PIT)
- James White, RB, NE (vs. DEN)
- Greg Ward Jr., WR, PHI (at PIT)
- Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (vs. MIA)
- Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN (at NE) [INJURED]
- Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR (at WAS)
- Golden Tate, WR, NYG (at DAL)
- Emmanuel Sanders, WR, NO (vs. LAC)
- Hunter Henry, TE, LAC (at NO)
- Latavius Murray, RB, NO (vs. LAC)
- Chase Edmonds, RB, ARZ (at NYJ)
- Corey Davis, WR, TEN (vs. BUF)
- A.J. Green, WR, CIN (at BAL)
- Evan Engram, TE, NYG (at DAL)
- Damien Harris, RB, NE (vs. DEN)
- Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, JAX (at HOU)
- Nyheim Hines, RB, IND (at CLE)
- Sammy Watkins, WR, KC (vs. LV)
- Hayden Hurst, TE, ATL (vs. CAR)
- Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (at CHI) [INJURED]
- Christian Kirk, WR, ARZ (at NYJ)
- Justin Jackson, RB, LAC (at NO)
- Dion Lewis, RB, NYG (at DAL)
- Scotty Miller, WR, TB (vs. CHI)
- JK Dobbins, RB, BAL (vs. CIN)
- Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA (at SF)
- John Brown, WR, BUF (at TEN)
- Rex Burkhead, RB, NE (vs. DEN)
These top 100 players overall (not including quarterbacks) can help fantasy managers make flex lineup decisions for Week 5.
This final bit of advice is much easier to give than to follow, including for the individual offering it: Don't get too worried.
It's an easy trap to fall into, especially if your fantasy team gets hit hard early by injuries. You're sitting at 1-3 or even 0-4, your backfield has been chewed to pieces and all hope appears to be lost.
However, all it takes is a couple of weeks for 1-3 to become 3-3. While it feels like the first month of the regular season lasted three years for some fantasy managers, we're still just four games in. A lot can change before Halloween.
Stay active. Use that bad record to your advantage on the waiver wire. Get aggressive on the trade market. It's not too late to turn things around.
Keep hope alive!
WEEK 5 TOP 100 OVERALL
DFS player salaries courtesy of DraftKings.
Fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday.
Fantasy points against data courtesy of My Fantasy League.\
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year.