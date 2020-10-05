Triple H Talks WWE Draft-NXT; Kyle O'Reilly Injury Update; Ember Moon on Return

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Triple H Says He's Unsure if NXT Is Part of WWE Draft

The upcoming WWE draft has been shrouded in mystery for months, and the company hasn't given out many hints on what to expect—even to high-level executives. Triple H told reporters after Sunday's NXT Takeover event that he's unsure if the brand will be part of the draft, slated for Monday.

A tweet from WWE's official account seemed to indicate NXT would not be part of the draft:

While it would have created an interesting wrinkle to see some top stars drafted to Wednesday night—imagine a Kevin Owens or Sami Zayn return to Full Sail—it's understandable if WWE wants to keep them out. NXT is no longer "developmental," but it exists almost entirely in a different kayfabe universe than Raw or SmackDown.

The fact that we're expected to accept Dominik Dijakovic as something called "T-Bar" should tell you all you need to know about how separate Vince McMahon views the universes.

Expect this to play out like normal, with a few NXT people getting "drafted up" to Raw or SmackDown. Keep an eye in particular on the women's division, which is loaded at NXT but hurting in some spots on the "main" roster.

Balor, O'Reilly to be Checked out for Injuries

WWE announced Kyle O'Reilly suffered broken teeth and is being evaluated for "additional injuries," while Finn Balor was taken to the hospital to see if he suffered "potential facial fractures."

This seems like a kayfabe report meant to highlight the stiffness of O'Reilly-Balor, which was one of the most intense matches on WWE programming in recent memory. O'Reilly and Balor walloped each other in their NXT Championship match, putting on nearly 30 minutes' worth of excellent all-around work.

We're at least hopeful the injuries are being written into a storyline rather than real. A facial fracture is a serious injury that could potentially take Balor out of action and prematurely end his second reign as NXT champion.

Maybe the injury will give WWE an excuse to mask Balor for the month of October.

Ember Moon Tweets About NXT Return

The biggest surprise of the week for NXT may be Ember Moon, who returned to the black-and-gold brand with her eyes set on Io Sharai's women's championship.

Moon was one of the most dynamic performers in NXT history during her first run with the brand, capturing the women's championship and putting on classics with Asuka.

There never seemed to be a proper place for Moon on Raw or Smackdown, as she got shuffled quickly into the midcard before suffering a career-threatening Achilles injury.

Let's hope this second run at NXT revitalizes her the same way it did Balor.