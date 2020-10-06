Week 5 Fantasy Football Projections: Top Streaming Options for Notable Injuries

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Fantasy football managers have been active on the waiver wires through the first four weeks of the 2020 NFL season, and that doesn't appear likely to change. Not as key players continue to go down with injuries, leaving holes in fantasy lineups that will need to be plugged with the best available options.

However, as players suffer injuries, it creates opportunities for others to get increased roles. And sometimes, those fill-in names can be worthwhile fantasy pickups, especially during a time when rosters could be hurting.

Here's a look at some of the notable injuries to come from Week 4 action, along with some potential streaming options moving forward.

Notable Injury: Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

The Browns have been effective with their two-headed rushing attack, but that took a hit Sunday as Nick Chubb left their win over the Cowboys with a knee injury.

On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the 24-year-old is expected to miss about six weeks with an MCL sprain and that he "could return in November."

That's a big hit to not only Cleveland but also to fantasy managers who had to use an early pick in their draft to take Chubb. Through the first four weeks, the running back had 335 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, combining with Kareem Hunt for a powerful duo.

The Georgia product is the latest of numerous top fantasy running backs to suffer injuries. Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey is out with a high ankle sprain, while Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants is out for the season with a torn ACL.

It's getting tough to find top fantasy running backs, and Chubb's injury will add to the struggle for more than a month.

Top Streamer: D'Ernest Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns (1 percent rostered in Yahoo; 0 percent in ESPN)

Even with Hunt on the roster, it doesn't appear the Browns are going to go with a one-back approach to their rushing game. At least not based on how they handled the workload following Chubb's exit on Sunday.

D'Ernest Johnson had 13 carries for 95 yards in Cleveland's win at Dallas after having only one carry through the first three weeks of the season. He could be in line to have a bigger role in the Browns' offense, and it's worth picking him up from the waiver wire with that being a possibility.

As a rookie in 2019, the 24-year-old only had four carries for 21 yards, but it's hard to get opportunities behind both Chubb and Hunt. That should change, especially if the Browns continue to use a balanced attack.

It's a tough matchup for Cleveland this week as it faces Indianapolis, which is allowing an NFL-best 236.3 total yards per game. But the potential volume for Johnson could still make him a decent streaming option.

Notable Injury: Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Fantasy managers with Austin Ekeler on their roster will also be looking to plug a hole at running back moving forward.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 25-year-old is expected to miss several weeks after he left the Chargers' game against the Buccaneers on Sunday with a hyperextended knee and hamstring injury.

Ekeler was having a bit of a slow start to the season, as he had 248 rushing yards, 144 receiving yards and only one touchdown through the first four weeks. His best showing was in Week 3 against the Panthers when he had 59 yards and a touchdown on the ground as well as 11 receptions for 84 yards.

Now, Los Angeles is likely to turn to rookie Joshua Kelley, who had already been getting substantial touches out of the backfield as a complement to Ekeler.

The 22-year-old had 23 rushing attempts in a Week 2 loss to Kansas City, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him consistently carry the ball that much in Ekeler's absence.

However, Kelly is rostered in more than half of leagues for both Yahoo and ESPN, so it doesn't make him a waiver-wire option for many people.

Top Streamer: Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers (5 percent rostered in Yahoo; 9 percent in ESPN)

Although Kelley is likely to get more touches moving forward, it's worth noting he is only averaging 3.3 yards per carry this season. Not only that, but Justin Jackson had six carries on Sunday against Tampa Bay and may also have a larger role in Los Angeles' offense moving forward.

There aren't a ton of great streaming options at running back, so it may be worth taking a chance on Jackson. The 24-year-old is in his third season with the team and is familiar with the L.A. offense; and although he's never gotten a ton of opportunities, this could be his chance.

In Week 5, Los Angeles is set to face New Orleans, which could be a difficult matchup. It's possible the Chargers will be passing a lot, which may bode well for Jackson, who could also play a role in the passing game in Ekeler's absence.

It may be a bit of a risk to immediately play Jackson, but he's worth adding to your bench in fantasy while waiting to see how this situation develops.

Notable Injury: Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

Although the Broncos have had some quarterback woes this season, Noah Fant has been a solid fantasy option at tight end. He scored a touchdown in each of Denver's first two games and was targeted 27 times through the first four weeks, leading to 19 receptions for 217 yards.

However, the 22-year-old suffered a sprained ankle Thursday night in the Broncos' win over the Jets. And now Schefter has reported that he is expected to miss the Week 5 game against New England and is being considered week to week.

In his second NFL season, Fant was emerging as a must-start tight end. And that will likely be the case when he returns, especially if starting quarterback Drew Lock is back by then.

Until then, though, fantasy managers will likely need to stream tight ends until Fant is ready to return, whenever that may be.

Top Streamer: Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys (52 percent rostered in Yahoo; 33 percent in ESPN)

If you're in a league with Dalton Schultz still on the waiver wire, he needs to be picked up whether you're filling in for an injured player like Fant or streaming tight ends on a week-to-week basis.

That's because the 24-year-old is clearly going to continue to be a key part of the Dallas Cowboys' offense this season, with Blake Jarwin out for the year due to a torn ACL.

On Sunday, Schultz had four receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown in Dallas' loss to Cleveland, and he was targeted eight times. Over the past three weeks, he has been targeted 24 total times and scored a pair of touchdowns. So despite having a lot of strong receiving options, quarterback Dak Prescott is also getting Schultz involved.

The Cowboys may be 1-3, but they're putting up a lot of offense on a weekly basis. That shouldn't change in Week 5 when they host the New York Giants, which should be a great matchup for Schultz as he looks to continue being a strong contributor for Dallas' offense.