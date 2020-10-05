D'Ernest Johnson, Top Waiver-Wire RBs After Nick Chubb, Austin Ekeler Injuries

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The running back market on the waiver wire is going to be hot this week, with injuries continuing to hit the position.

Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb could be out for up to six weeks with an MCL injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, while the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Austin Ekeler has suffered a "serious hamstring injury" and is likely looking at a stint on injured reserve.

So, which running backs should be on your radar with two top fantasy producers sidelined? Let's break it down.

D'Ernest Johnson, Cleveland Browns

Kareem Hunt is assuredly rostered in your league, but Johnson turned eyebrows after rushing 13 times for 95 yards against the Dallas Cowboys following Chubb's injury.

Cleveland has utilized a Chubb/Hunt platoon to this point, so it's possible that will continue. That platoon was likely more about getting two talented players on the field as much as they could, but it's hard to envision that same workload for Johnson.

Still, his usage Sunday makes him an intriguing speculative add. Consider him an RB4 with flex upside, but add him this week if you can. Cleveland is killing teams on the ground (204.5 rushing yards per game, tops in the NFL), and Johnson could benefit from that approach.

Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers

This pair could be heading for a timeshare, though usage rates to this point suggests that Joshua Kelley is the better add than Justin Jackson. Through four games, he's been a much bigger part of the offense (though Jackson has missed two games to injury):

Kelley: 52 carries for 174 yards and a score, seven receptions for 84 yards

Jackson: Eight carries for 13 yards, two receptions for 12 yards.

Another telling stat is that on Sunday, with Ekeler going down to injury, Kelley saw 12 touches while Jackson saw eight. Again, expect a solid platoon here, but Kelley appears to have the bigger upside. He's a flex with RB2 upside, while Jackson is in the RB4 range but could have flex appeal.

Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals

Chase Edmonds seems like little more than a handcuff for Kenyan Drake at this point. With the starter not playing the fourth quarter because of a chest injury, this situation is one worth monitoring.

If Drake is forced to miss time, Edmonds immediately becomes a flex consideration. And he's worth rostering given Drake's struggles this year. For now, though, consider him nothing more than a handcuff.

Damien Harris, New England Patriots

Damien Harris has yet to play this year, and even when he's activated, he'll join a crowded New England backfield. Even if Sony Michel misses time, Rex Burkhead, James White and even J.J. Taylor loom. Keep an eye on Harris, but don't roster him at this point—New England is notoriously unpredictable in how they utilize its backfield platoon.

Travis Homer, Seattle Seahawks

Travis Homer has fantasy upside if Chris Carson misses time, but with Carson rushing 16 times for 80 yards and two scores this week, Homer didn't play much of a role. He's nothing more than a handcuff and isn't worth rostering unless you also have Carson on your team.