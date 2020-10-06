Early 2020 Front-Runners for Every Major NFL Award

1 of 7

Other Candidates: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

When it comes to individual awards—and specifically league MVP—voters tend to love a good story. Patrick Mahomes was the fresh new face of the NFL in 2018, as was Lamar Jackson last year.

Though he's more than eight years into his Hall of Fame career, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson could be the new story in 2020.

Why? Wilson has never received a single MVP vote.

"Come on? No votes at all? What more do I have to do around here, huh? I’m just saying, can we get a few votes here or there?" Wilson said on ESPN 710 Seattle's Tom, Jake and Stacey show.

Wilson went on a tear in the league's opening month, throwing for 1,285 yards with 16 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He also has 95 rushing yards. If the gaudy numbers keep coming, Wilson won't have just one MVP vote; he could have all of them.

If Wilson flounders at all, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen could sneak in and steal Most Valuable Player. Allen has been nothing short of impressive while guiding the Bills to a 4-0 record, as he's thrown for 1,326 yards with 12 touchdowns and only one pick while rushing for 83 yards and three touchdowns.

While Allen would most fit the recent trend of young quarterbacks being named MVP, Wilson gets the edge here because it's been a long time coming.

Mahomes has to be considered a front-runner as well. He's the most electrifying quarterback in the NFL and has 1,134 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and no picks thus far. As long as the Chiefs keep winning, he'll be near the top of the MVP candidate list.