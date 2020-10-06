Early 2020 Front-Runners for Every Major NFL AwardOctober 6, 2020
Early 2020 Front-Runners for Every Major NFL Award
Football is a total team sport, and the Super Bowl is the NFL's ultimate prize. However, individual awards are a big part of the postseason pageantry every year and are at the center of the annual NFL Honors ceremony.
While awards like Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year aren't won or lost in the season's opening month, it isn't too early to think about who might be crowned with such titles.
We're a quarter of the way through the regular season and some players and coaches have cemented themselves as front-runners for the NFL's biggest individual awards.
Using the first four weeks as a foundation, let's take a look at the current top candidates for this year's major NFL Honors categories.
Most Valuable Player: Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
Other Candidates: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
When it comes to individual awards—and specifically league MVP—voters tend to love a good story. Patrick Mahomes was the fresh new face of the NFL in 2018, as was Lamar Jackson last year.
Though he's more than eight years into his Hall of Fame career, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson could be the new story in 2020.
Why? Wilson has never received a single MVP vote.
"Come on? No votes at all? What more do I have to do around here, huh? I’m just saying, can we get a few votes here or there?" Wilson said on ESPN 710 Seattle's Tom, Jake and Stacey show.
Wilson went on a tear in the league's opening month, throwing for 1,285 yards with 16 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He also has 95 rushing yards. If the gaudy numbers keep coming, Wilson won't have just one MVP vote; he could have all of them.
If Wilson flounders at all, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen could sneak in and steal Most Valuable Player. Allen has been nothing short of impressive while guiding the Bills to a 4-0 record, as he's thrown for 1,326 yards with 12 touchdowns and only one pick while rushing for 83 yards and three touchdowns.
While Allen would most fit the recent trend of young quarterbacks being named MVP, Wilson gets the edge here because it's been a long time coming.
Mahomes has to be considered a front-runner as well. He's the most electrifying quarterback in the NFL and has 1,134 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and no picks thus far. As long as the Chiefs keep winning, he'll be near the top of the MVP candidate list.
Offensive Player of the Year: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Other Candidates: Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers and Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
The NFL MVP award has essentially become the "Best-Quarterback-in-the-League" award, so Offensive Player of the Year is essentially a consolation prize for running backs and receivers.
This year, one could argue that no non-quarterback has been more valuable to his team than Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins.
Hopkins has given Kyler Murray the sort of reliable No. 1 receiver he lacked as a rookie. He's been targeted a whopping 46 times through four weeks and has 39 catches for 397 yards and a touchdown. This puts him on pace for a whopping 156 receptions and 1,588 receiving yards.
These are close to the numbers that New Orleans Saints wideout and 2019 OPOY-winner Michael Thomas had last season—he finished with 149 catches, 1,725 yards and nine scores.
Hopkins could find himself in a tight race with Packers running back Aaron Jones, though. Last year's touchdown leader is off to a hot start, racking up 509 scrimmage yards and six total touchdowns through the first four weeks.
Minnesota Vikings do-it-all back Dalvin Cook should also be in the mix, provided he can stay healthy throughout the season. While he might not carry Minnesota into playoff contention, he is on pace for 1,856 scrimmage yards and 24 total touchdowns in 2020.
Defensive Player of the Year: Myles Garrett, Edge, Cleveland Browns
Other Candidates: Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams and Xavier Rhodes, CB, Indianapolis Colts
While New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, this award often goes to guys who can get to the quarterback. Cleveland Browns edge-rusher Myles Garrett has done that better than anyone through the first four weeks.
Garrett has 5.0 sacks, 13 quarterback pressures and has had a strip-sack in each of the past three games. He also has 11 tackles on the season.
"No. 95 is all over the field," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "He's giving us an honest day's work every time he is out there, playing the run and playing the pass."
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald deserves to be in the DPOY conversation every season, and 2020 is no different. He has already racked up 13 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and 10 quarterback hits.
It won't be a shock if Donald is named Defensive Player of the Year for the third time in four seasons.
If a defensive back is going to sneak in and take the award like Gilmore did last season, Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes might be the guy.
Rhodes has two interceptions, a defensive touchdown, five passes defended and has allowed an opposing passer rating of just 56.9.
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Other Candidates: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs and Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is almost certainly going to be the Offensive Rookie of the Year unless he ends up missing time due to injury. The reigning Heisman winner has looked every bit the part of a franchise quarterback and is only likely to get better as the season progresses.
Burrow has thrown for 1,121 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. He's also run for 75 yards and a touchdown. His three consecutive 300-yard passing games are a new NFL rookie record.
If Burrow stumbles or gets hurt, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire could be the OROY front-runner. He's been a tremendous addition to the Chiefs backfield—he has 433 scrimmage yards in four games—and the best rookie on the NFL's best team is always going to have a crack at this award.
Vikings rookie wideout Justin Jefferson has surged into the conversation over the past few weeks, too. He has 16 receptions for 348 yards and a touchdown on the year, but 11 of those catches (for 278 yards and the score) have come in the past two games.
If Burrow provides an opening at all, Jefferson could swoop in and snatch the award.
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Chase Young, Edge, Washington Football Team
Other Candidates: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Queen, LB, Baltimore Ravens
The race for Defensive Rookie of the Year is a little more crowded, thanks in large part to Chase Young's groin injury. The Washington Football Team's rookie pass-rusher got hurt in Week 3 and missed Washington's loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday because of it, which is going to hurt his overall numbers.
If Young doesn't miss any more time, though, he should be the favorite for DROY. He had 2.5 sacks, eight tackles and four pressures in his first two games. That puts him on pace for 17.5 sacks, 56 tackles and 28 pressures over a 14-game season.
Those numbers would be more even more impressive than the ones 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa produced (nine sacks, 47 tackles and 45 pressures).
If Young does continue to miss time, Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. could become the favorite. The Minnesota product has been phenomenal in the first month, racking up 25 tackles, two passes defended, a forced fumble and 2.0 sacks.
On Thursday, Winfield was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month for September.
Linebacker Patrick Queen has been a productive member of the Ravens defense, amassing 33 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in four games. Producing gaudy defensive numbers on a championship-caliber team will usually earn a player DROY consideration.
Comeback Player of the Year: Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Other Candidates: Cam Newton, QB, New England Patriots and Aldon Smith, DE, Dallas Cowboys
This NFL Comeback Player of the Year race could be the tightest among any major award. Three top candidates are all deserving to win it through the first month of the season.
The battle between the three could hinge on Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and the extent of his absence from the team. Newton recently tested positive for COVID-19 and could miss multiple games, which could push him down the list.
In three games, Newton has produced 714 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, two interceptions, 149 rushing yards and four rushing scores.
Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Aldon Smith is also a justifiable favorite. Despite not playing in the NFL since the 2015 season, he has tallied 4.0 sacks, eight pressures and 22 tackles thus far.
However, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is the favorite at this point for a few reasons.
For one, Pittsburgh's offense is far better with Roethlisberger back under center. The Steelers played 14 games without Big Ben last season and finished ranked 30th in total offense and 27th in scoring. They rank 14th in both categories through three games this year.
Roethlisberger's individual numbers have also been impressive, as he's passed for 777 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception. Add in the fact that the 3-0 Steelers are more playoff-relevant than New England or Dallas right now, and Roethlisberger becomes the clear front-runner.
Coach of the Year: Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers
Other Candidates: Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs and Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns
Coaches leading the best teams in football during the regular season generally have a good shot of being named Coach of the Year. Therefore, Green Bay's Matt LaFleur and Kansas City's Andy Reid should each have a crack at the award.
Reid is a strong candidate because he didn't win the award last season but delivered a Super Bowl title and has Kansas City on track to win another one. Reid also hasn't won the award since 2002, which would make for a good story.
LaFleur might make for an even better one, though.
The Packers were widely viewed as a team set to take a step back as the organization prepares for life after Aaron Rodgers. They took quarterback Jordan Love and running back A.J. Dillon at the top of the draft instead of getting Rodgers some receiving help.
Despite injuries to receivers Allen Lazard and Davante Adams, LaFleur has the Packers offense rolling. It dropped 30 points on the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night without either receiver.
Right now, the way in which the Packers are exceeding expectations gives him a slight edge over Reid.
Kevin Stefanski is more of a sleeper candidate than either LaFleur or Reid, but he has the Browns at 3-1. Given the franchise's woeful recent track record, double-digit wins and a playoff berth could be enough to put him at or near the front of the pack.