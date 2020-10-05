    NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Division Standings and Latest 2020-21 Super Bowl Odds

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBANational NBA Featured ColumnistOctober 5, 2020

    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
    Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

    Lessons are learned each week of the NFL season.

    Take the not-quite-completed Week 4, for instance. It taught us the Dallas Cowboys' defense is every bit as leaky as you think. That the San Francisco 49ers really need a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo under center. That the Detroit Lions should never feel safe with a double-digit lead. That the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks are going to make strong pushes in the championship race.

    Because teams are always providing information, and because that information then adjusts football's hierarchy, it's almost always a good time to update the standings and power rankings. We'll do both below, plus examine the latest Super Bowl odds from DraftKings and identify our favorite bets.

                   

    NFL Division Standings

    AFC East

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Buffalo Bills 4-0

    New England Patriots 2-1

    Miami Dolphins 1-3

    New York Jets 0-4

                  

    AFC North

    Pittsburgh Steelers 3-0

    Baltimore Ravens 3-1

    Cleveland Browns 3-1

    Cincinnati Bengals 1-2-1

                       

    AFC South

    Tennessee Titans 3-0

    Indianapolis Colts 3-1

    Jacksonville Jaguars 1-3

    Houston Texans 0-4

                       

    AFC West

    Kansas City Chiefs 3-0

    Las Vegas Raiders 2-2

    Los Angeles Chargers 1-3

    Denver Broncos 1-3

                   

    NFC East

    Philadelphia Eagles 1-2-1

    Washington 1-3

    Dallas Cowboys 1-3

    New York Giants 0-4

                      

    NFC North

    Green Bay Packers 3-0

    Chicago Bears 3-1

    Detroit Lions 1-3

    Minnesota Vikings 1-3

                    

    NFC South

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-1

    New Orleans Saints 2-2

    Carolina Panthers 2-2

    Atlanta Falcons 0-3

                   

    NFC West

    Seattle Seahawks 4-0

    Los Angeles Rams 3-1

    Arizona Cardinals 2-2

    San Francisco 49ers 2-2

                    

    NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

    1. Kansas City Chiefs +400

    2. Green Bay Packers +1200

    3. Baltimore Ravens +550

    4. Seattle Seahawks +800

    5. Pittsburgh Steelers +1700

    6. Buffalo Bills +1600

    7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1300

    8. Los Angeles Rams +2200

    9. Tennessee Titans +2800

    10. New England Patriots +2500

    11. New Orleans Saints +1400

    12. Indianapolis Colts +2000

    13. Cleveland Browns +3300

    14. San Francisco 49ers +2500

    15. Las Vegas Raiders +7000

    16. Arizona Cardinals +5000

    17. Carolina Panthers +10000

    18. Chicago Bears +5000

    19. Los Angeles Chargers +8000

    20. Philadelphia Eagles +5000

    21. Dallas Cowboys +3000

    22. Cincinnati Bengals +20000

    23. Minnesota Vikings +6600

    24. Detroit Lions +15000

    25. Miami Dolphins +20000

    26. Jacksonville Jaguars +25000

    27. Washington +25000

    28. Denver Broncos +15000

    29. Atlanta Falcons +12500

    30. Houston Texans +15000

    31. New York Giants +40000

    32. New York Jets +50000

                        

    Best Super Bowl Bets

    The Favorites: Kansas City Chiefs (+400)

    Betting on the favorite will always minimize the potential payoff, but teams typically hold that status for a reason.

    The Chiefs are the reigning champs and perhaps the most impressive team so far this season, too. They have a double-digit triumphs over Lamar Jackson's Ravens and Deshaun Watson's Texans. They last lost a game on Nov. 10, 2019.

    The offense generates the third-most yards per game, and the defense sits 12th in average yards allowed. Patrick Mahomes has nine touchdown passes without a single interception. Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire already has 342 scrimmage yards and a score in his first three games. Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman all have multiple 20-plus-yard receptions. Chris Jones already has 3.5 sacks.

    Mahomes is the most powerful force in football, and the Chiefs have playmakers all around their star quarterback. They are the team to beat (and bet) until proven otherwise.

                       

    The Sleeper: Buffalo Bills (+1600)

    Only six teams still own an unblemished record, and just two of those clubs have played four games. The Seahawks (+800) are one, and the Bills are the other.

    Just like Russell Wilson in Seattle, Josh Allen is demanding MVP attention in Buffalo.

    This hot start has everything to do with him, his arm and his legs. He is second in passing yards (1,326) and touchdowns (12), and his stat sheet shows a newfound efficiency, too. The career 58.7 percent passer is hitting on 70.9 percent of his throws, and he's only given up a single interception (21 in 28 games the past two seasons). He also has three of Buffalo's four rushing touchdowns.

    "He's a competitive sucker and he loves to win," Bills coach Sean McDermott said Sunday. "I can't say enough about him. He loves to play the game, loves to win, and he puts his heart and soul and body into everything in this game. How could you not love him as a teammate?"

    If Allen is really emerging as an elite quarterback, that changes everything you thought you knew about the Bills. Suddenly, they become the team to beat in the AFC East, and they have at least a puncher's chance of winning the whole thing.

                     

    The Long Shot: Arizona Cardinals (+5000)

    Arizona opened the campaign with a statement win over San Francisco, then doubled up Washington its next time out. The momentum couldn't carry over to Weeks 3 (26-23 loss to Detroit) or 4 (31-21 loss at Carolina), but a boom-or-bust wager is all about upside, and the Cards clearly offer that.

    Kyler Murray has already forged a strong connection with DeAndre Hopkins. The two have connected 39 times for 397 yards and a touchdown. The offense can lack some explosion when Murray and Hopkins can't connect—Larry Fitzgerald, the second-leading receiver, is averaging just 6.3 yards per catch—though Murray's ability as a rusher (32 attempts for 265 yards and four scores) is certainly the exception to that rule.

    Granted, Arizona has some obvious shortcomings. The defense can be overly generous, as it was against Carolina. The offense doesn't generate much non-Murray magic.

    But all of that has been factored into these odds. What arguably hasn't is the chance for Murray and Hopkins to catch fire in the postseason. These two singlehandedly stopped San Francisco in the season-opener (14 connections for 151 yards), and it isn't impossible to picture them shredding playoff defenses en route to an improbable title run.

    Related

      B/R Staff NFL Week 4 Report Card 🔤

      🗣 Coaching complaints 🔥 OBJ all the way back? 📲 TB12 balling and other Week 4 storylines

      NFL logo
      NFL

      B/R Staff NFL Week 4 Report Card 🔤

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Davante Says He’s Out Tonight

      Packers star WR tweets he ‘proved’ his hamstring is ready to play but Green Bay is still holding him out.

      *Update: Davante has since deleted the tweet

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Davante Says He’s Out Tonight

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Chubb Expected to Miss 6 Weeks

      Browns' Pro Bowl RB expected to return from MCL injury in six weeks; second in the NFL with 335 rushing yards

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chubb Expected to Miss 6 Weeks

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      It’s Time to Believe in Cleveland

      B/R's five reasons the Browns' 3-1 start is legit 📲

      NFL logo
      NFL

      It’s Time to Believe in Cleveland

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report