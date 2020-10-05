NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Division Standings and Latest 2020-21 Super Bowl Odds

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Lessons are learned each week of the NFL season.

Take the not-quite-completed Week 4, for instance. It taught us the Dallas Cowboys' defense is every bit as leaky as you think. That the San Francisco 49ers really need a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo under center. That the Detroit Lions should never feel safe with a double-digit lead. That the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks are going to make strong pushes in the championship race.

Because teams are always providing information, and because that information then adjusts football's hierarchy, it's almost always a good time to update the standings and power rankings. We'll do both below, plus examine the latest Super Bowl odds from DraftKings and identify our favorite bets.

NFL Division Standings

AFC East



Buffalo Bills 4-0

New England Patriots 2-1

Miami Dolphins 1-3

New York Jets 0-4

AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers 3-0

Baltimore Ravens 3-1

Cleveland Browns 3-1

Cincinnati Bengals 1-2-1

AFC South

Tennessee Titans 3-0

Indianapolis Colts 3-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 1-3

Houston Texans 0-4

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs 3-0

Las Vegas Raiders 2-2

Los Angeles Chargers 1-3

Denver Broncos 1-3

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles 1-2-1

Washington 1-3

Dallas Cowboys 1-3

New York Giants 0-4

NFC North

Green Bay Packers 3-0

Chicago Bears 3-1

Detroit Lions 1-3

Minnesota Vikings 1-3

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-1

New Orleans Saints 2-2

Carolina Panthers 2-2

Atlanta Falcons 0-3

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks 4-0

Los Angeles Rams 3-1

Arizona Cardinals 2-2

San Francisco 49ers 2-2

NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

1. Kansas City Chiefs +400

2. Green Bay Packers +1200

3. Baltimore Ravens +550

4. Seattle Seahawks +800

5. Pittsburgh Steelers +1700

6. Buffalo Bills +1600

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1300

8. Los Angeles Rams +2200

9. Tennessee Titans +2800

10. New England Patriots +2500

11. New Orleans Saints +1400

12. Indianapolis Colts +2000

13. Cleveland Browns +3300

14. San Francisco 49ers +2500

15. Las Vegas Raiders +7000

16. Arizona Cardinals +5000

17. Carolina Panthers +10000

18. Chicago Bears +5000

19. Los Angeles Chargers +8000

20. Philadelphia Eagles +5000

21. Dallas Cowboys +3000

22. Cincinnati Bengals +20000

23. Minnesota Vikings +6600

24. Detroit Lions +15000

25. Miami Dolphins +20000

26. Jacksonville Jaguars +25000

27. Washington +25000

28. Denver Broncos +15000

29. Atlanta Falcons +12500

30. Houston Texans +15000

31. New York Giants +40000

32. New York Jets +50000

Best Super Bowl Bets

The Favorites: Kansas City Chiefs (+400)

Betting on the favorite will always minimize the potential payoff, but teams typically hold that status for a reason.

The Chiefs are the reigning champs and perhaps the most impressive team so far this season, too. They have a double-digit triumphs over Lamar Jackson's Ravens and Deshaun Watson's Texans. They last lost a game on Nov. 10, 2019.

The offense generates the third-most yards per game, and the defense sits 12th in average yards allowed. Patrick Mahomes has nine touchdown passes without a single interception. Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire already has 342 scrimmage yards and a score in his first three games. Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman all have multiple 20-plus-yard receptions. Chris Jones already has 3.5 sacks.

Mahomes is the most powerful force in football, and the Chiefs have playmakers all around their star quarterback. They are the team to beat (and bet) until proven otherwise.

The Sleeper: Buffalo Bills (+1600)

Only six teams still own an unblemished record, and just two of those clubs have played four games. The Seahawks (+800) are one, and the Bills are the other.

Just like Russell Wilson in Seattle, Josh Allen is demanding MVP attention in Buffalo.

This hot start has everything to do with him, his arm and his legs. He is second in passing yards (1,326) and touchdowns (12), and his stat sheet shows a newfound efficiency, too. The career 58.7 percent passer is hitting on 70.9 percent of his throws, and he's only given up a single interception (21 in 28 games the past two seasons). He also has three of Buffalo's four rushing touchdowns.

"He's a competitive sucker and he loves to win," Bills coach Sean McDermott said Sunday. "I can't say enough about him. He loves to play the game, loves to win, and he puts his heart and soul and body into everything in this game. How could you not love him as a teammate?"

If Allen is really emerging as an elite quarterback, that changes everything you thought you knew about the Bills. Suddenly, they become the team to beat in the AFC East, and they have at least a puncher's chance of winning the whole thing.

The Long Shot: Arizona Cardinals (+5000)

Arizona opened the campaign with a statement win over San Francisco, then doubled up Washington its next time out. The momentum couldn't carry over to Weeks 3 (26-23 loss to Detroit) or 4 (31-21 loss at Carolina), but a boom-or-bust wager is all about upside, and the Cards clearly offer that.

Kyler Murray has already forged a strong connection with DeAndre Hopkins. The two have connected 39 times for 397 yards and a touchdown. The offense can lack some explosion when Murray and Hopkins can't connect—Larry Fitzgerald, the second-leading receiver, is averaging just 6.3 yards per catch—though Murray's ability as a rusher (32 attempts for 265 yards and four scores) is certainly the exception to that rule.

Granted, Arizona has some obvious shortcomings. The defense can be overly generous, as it was against Carolina. The offense doesn't generate much non-Murray magic.

But all of that has been factored into these odds. What arguably hasn't is the chance for Murray and Hopkins to catch fire in the postseason. These two singlehandedly stopped San Francisco in the season-opener (14 connections for 151 yards), and it isn't impossible to picture them shredding playoff defenses en route to an improbable title run.